Assam CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced four new ministers—Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, Ajanta Neog—and Ranjit Das as the Speaker candidate. The new team will be sworn in on Tuesday in the presence of PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

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In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony Planned

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Sonowal Credits People for NDA's Third Term

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the NDA is set to form its third consecutive government in the state, calling it a "great day for the people of Assam."

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal credited the people of Assam for reposing faith in the NDA for a third consecutive term and expressed confidence that the state would emerge as one of the most developed states in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"With the support of the people of Assam, NDA for the third term is going to form the government under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma... This is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam... I'm sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country," Sonowal said.

He further added, "In tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with senior Council of Ministers from the Government of India and also the Hon'ble Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of different states, the NDA government, they are going to participate in tomorrow's event. So this is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam because whatever faith, whatever love they have given, it is unique. And I am sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country."

Decisive Victory for NDA

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)