Following BJP's decisive victory in the Assam Assembly polls, caretaker CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met locals and supporters in Guwahati after attending a meeting at the RSS headquarters. The BJP-led NDA secured a spectacular victory in the state.

Assam caretaker Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met people, clicked selfies and greeted locals as he left the RSS headquarters in Guwahati after attending a meeting. He briefly interacted with locals gathered outside the premises, waved at supporters, and posed for photographs before departing.

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BJP secures decisive victory in Assam polls

The development comes in the backdrop of the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, where the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a decisive victory, winning 82 out of 126 seats. The RSS Headquarters in Guwahati is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA scored a spectacular victory in Assam assembly polls, winning a three-fourths majority. BJP scored a two-thirds majority on its own in the northeastern state.

BJP's allies, Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each. Congress has won 15 seats. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won one seat, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats.

In a setback for Congress, party leader Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes.

This was the first election that the BJP fought with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister. The polls saw the BJP getting its highest tally in the state so far. In the 2021 election, the BJP won 60 seats and Congress 26. This is the third successive victory of the BJP-led NDA in Assam assembly polls.

PM Modi lauds BJP's success in Assam

Prime Minister lauded the BJP workers for the party's success in Assam. "Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation," he said in a post on X.

"I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," he added. (ANI)