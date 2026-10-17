Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused 'anti-national forces' of plotting a 'regime change' through street protests. He urged people to identify individuals in videos, claiming they seek to overthrow the government through undemocratic means.

Sarma Alleges 'Regime Change' Plot by Anti-National Forces

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that "anti-national forces" were attempting to overthrow the government through street protests and seize power through what he described as undemocratic means, claiming that those unable to secure the people's mandate were seeking to engineer a regime change.

In a post on X, Sarma urged people to identify the individuals featured in videos accompanying his post, alleging that they were part of a plan to bring about a "regime change" in the country. This is what I told you few days back. Identify these faces- Their gameplan is clear, anti-national forces who cannot win the people's mandate are now on the streets to effectively engineer a REGIME CHANGE operation. Their only mission is to overthrow the Govt by anarchist means and grab power by book or crook. But India is not just another country - our democracy is robust, it runs on the will of the people and that will is firmly with the Govt and Adarniya @narendramodi ji who has been blessed thrice by the people of Bharat. Together, the people of Bharat will fight these forces and give them a strong answer to their anti-national plans. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2026 "This is what I told you a few days back. Identify these faces—their game plan is clear: anti-national forces who cannot win the people's mandate are now on the streets to effectively engineer a REGIME CHANGE operation. Their only mission is to overthrow the Govt by anarchist means and grab power by book or crook," he wrote.

The Assam Chief Minister asserted that India's democracy was robust and that the government enjoyed public support, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral victories. "But India is not just another country - our democracy is robust, it runs on the will of the people, and that will is firmly with the Govt and Adarniya @narendramodi ji who has been blessed thrice by the people of Bharat," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that the people would oppose what he described as attempts to undermine the government. "Together, the people of Bharat will fight these forces and give them a strong answer to their anti-national plans," he added.

Prashant Bhushan Defends Call for Regime Change

The remarks came after Sarma shared a video on X featuring senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who on Thursday called for a regime change in the country, alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government was "hell-bent on crushing the electoral democracy" in India.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bhushan rejected the allegation that the opposition was pursuing a regime change operation, stating that the appeal was aimed at protecting electoral democracy. He maintained that calling for a change in government was a democratic right. "This government keeps on saying this is the opposition's operation of regime change. We are only appealing to save the electoral democracy in this country. If such barbarism continues, there will definitely be a regime change. We all want a regime change. Is there anything wrong with that? Regime change is a democratic right of every citizen, and creating disaffection against the government is not an offence," Bhushan said.

"Such a government cannot continue, which is hell-bent on crushing the electoral democracy in the country and continues to play with the fundamental rights of citizens," he added. (ANI)