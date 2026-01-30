Ahead of the Union Budget, Himachal Pradesh has mixed expectations. Apple growers are concerned over reduced import duties, while tourism operators and youth hope for infrastructure packages, job creation, and policy support to revive the economy.

Apple Growers Concerned Over Import Duty Cuts Apple grower Nirmal Chander Negi from Kinnaur district told ANI, "I do not think that anything farmer-friendly will come in this budget from the Modi government. Whenever the issue of support price for Himachal apples is raised, the Centre allows apples to be imported from abroad, which is an injustice to local orchardists," he said.Negi noted that although the Himachal Pradesh government introduced universal carton packaging for apple growers, which proved beneficial, the reduction in import duty on foreign apples has severely affected local farmers. "The Centre has reduced import duty on foreign apples by 25 per cent. Apples are imported from abroad, but local growers are unable to secure fair prices despite their hard work. Ten years ago, an apple box fetched Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800, and even today it is almost the same, while everything else has become ten times costlier," he added. "Farmers in Himachal have very little hope from the Union Budget." Tourism Sector Hopeful for Special Package Tourism stakeholders, however, are hopeful for special budgetary provisions to strengthen infrastructure and revive businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vijay Kumar Dhiman, a Shimla-based travel agent, told ANI, "The better tourism performs in Himachal, the better our business runs. After COVID-19, our business was almost finished. There should be a special package for developing infrastructure at tourist destinations."He urged the Centre to focus specifically on Himachal Pradesh, saying, "The central government should give Himachal a good package so that tourism improves and employment opportunities increase. Our business largely depends on hotels, and more tourists mean better livelihoods for everyone. Tourists should leave happy so that they recommend Himachal to others." Youth Expect Employment and Economic Safeguards The youth of Himachal Pradesh are also looking to the Union Budget with expectations of tax relief, job creation and safeguards for the apple-based economy. Ankush Verma, a local youth, said, "Himachal is an apple-driven economy. Free Trade Agreements with other countries should not harm farmers. Import duties on apples have been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent and even 20 per cent in some cases, which directly affects our economy."He added, "Despite having degrees, many graduates and postgraduates are unable to find jobs matching their qualifications. Education and employment need to be aligned."Verma also called for entrepreneurs from outside to be encouraged to hire and train local youth. "Foreign and outside investors should be mandated to give preference to local people so that employment opportunities are created within the state. This is what we expect from the budget," he said.As the Union Budget approaches, expectations across Himachal Pradesh remain mixed, with farmers seeking urgent corrections to import duty policies, while tourism stakeholders and youth hope for targeted support to revive the hill state's economy. Budget Session and Presentation Details Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament on Thursday for the 2025-26 financial year, setting the stage for the Union Budget, which will be presented on Sunday, February 1. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend.FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, people from various sectors in Himachal Pradesh have pinned high hopes on the Centre for relief and policy support, even as apple growers expressed concern over successive reductions in import duty on apples under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). While tourism operators and youth are optimistic about targeted measures to revive growth and employment, apple farmers have little hope that the upcoming budget will address their concerns, particularly after import duties on foreign apples were reduced, which has impacted the state's apple-driven economy.Apple grower Nirmal Chander Negi from Kinnaur district told ANI, "I do not think that anything farmer-friendly will come in this budget from the Modi government. Whenever the issue of support price for Himachal apples is raised, the Centre allows apples to be imported from abroad, which is an injustice to local orchardists," he said.Negi noted that although the Himachal Pradesh government introduced universal carton packaging for apple growers, which proved beneficial, the reduction in import duty on foreign apples has severely affected local farmers. "The Centre has reduced import duty on foreign apples by 25 per cent. Apples are imported from abroad, but local growers are unable to secure fair prices despite their hard work. Ten years ago, an apple box fetched Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800, and even today it is almost the same, while everything else has become ten times costlier," he added. "Farmers in Himachal have very little hope from the Union Budget."Tourism stakeholders, however, are hopeful for special budgetary provisions to strengthen infrastructure and revive businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vijay Kumar Dhiman, a Shimla-based travel agent, told ANI, "The better tourism performs in Himachal, the better our business runs. After COVID-19, our business was almost finished. There should be a special package for developing infrastructure at tourist destinations."He urged the Centre to focus specifically on Himachal Pradesh, saying, "The central government should give Himachal a good package so that tourism improves and employment opportunities increase. Our business largely depends on hotels, and more tourists mean better livelihoods for everyone. Tourists should leave happy so that they recommend Himachal to others."The youth of Himachal Pradesh are also looking to the Union Budget with expectations of tax relief, job creation and safeguards for the apple-based economy. Ankush Verma, a local youth, said, "Himachal is an apple-driven economy. Free Trade Agreements with other countries should not harm farmers. Import duties on apples have been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent and even 20 per cent in some cases, which directly affects our economy."He added, "Despite having degrees, many graduates and postgraduates are unable to find jobs matching their qualifications. Education and employment need to be aligned."Verma also called for entrepreneurs from outside to be encouraged to hire and train local youth. "Foreign and outside investors should be mandated to give preference to local people so that employment opportunities are created within the state. This is what we expect from the budget," he said.As the Union Budget approaches, expectations across Himachal Pradesh remain mixed, with farmers seeking urgent corrections to import duty policies, while tourism stakeholders and youth hope for targeted support to revive the hill state's economy.Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament on Thursday for the 2025-26 financial year, setting the stage for the Union Budget, which will be presented on Sunday, February 1. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend.FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source