The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday afternoon with the Governor's Address and is expected to witness intense discussions over the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). This will be the first session of the current calendar and financial year and as per constitutional provisions, will begin with an address by Shiv Pratap Shukla. The sitting will start at 2 pm on February 16.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly complex in Shimla on Sunday and later speaking with ANI, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the first phase of the Budget Session will comprise three sittings. "The session is beginning on February 16 at 2 pm. Being the first session of the calendar and financial year, it will start with the Governor's Address as mandated by constitutional provisions," Pathania said.

Session Agenda and Motions

He stated that a total of 125 questions have been received for the three-day session, including 111 starred and 14 unstarred. One notice has been received under Rule 62 (Calling Attention Motion), while the government has submitted a proposal under Rule 102 for a discussion on the Revenue Deficit Grant. "As per procedure, on the day of the Governor's Address, no other business is taken up except obituary references, if any. Question Hour will not be held on that day," Pathania added.

Focus on Revenue Deficit Grant

The Speaker noted that a "new and unusual situation" has arisen following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, which has not recommended continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant for eligible states, including Himachal Pradesh. "For several Finance Commissions since the Sixth onward, revenue deficit grants were recommended for states facing revenue shortfalls. However, the 16th Finance Commission has not recommended continuation of this grant. This has created a new financial scenario for the state, and a discussion on the issue has been proposed," he said.

Legislative Proceedings and Conduct

Pathania said the Budget will be presented in subsequent sittings and must be passed before March 31, in accordance with constitutional provisions. The session will have multiple phases beginning with the Governor's Address, followed by presentation of the Budget, discussion on the Budget, and voting on demands and cut motions.

An all-party meeting has been convened ahead of the session, with the participation of the Leader of the Opposition, the chief whips of both parties and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. "We will appeal to both the treasury and opposition benches to ensure the House functions in a cordial and constructive manner. Issues related to the interests of Himachal Pradesh should be discussed meaningfully," Pathania said.

He also indicated that after the initial three sittings, the session may resume following a break. "At present, the first phase consists of three sittings. The session may be extended, and after a break, it can be resumed, depending on the business schedule," he said.

The detailed List of Businesses for the first day will be notified later this evening. (ANI)