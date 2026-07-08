IMD forecasts active monsoon in Himachal for 5-7 days, with heavy rain in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla & Sirmaur. This raises risks of landslides & flash floods. The state has already received 27% above-normal rainfall since July 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued active monsoon conditions across Himachal Pradesh over the next five to seven days, with heavy rainfall likely to persist in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods and rising water levels in rivers and streams.

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Heavy Rainfall Forecast

According to Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the Meteorological Centre, IMD Himachal Pradesh, widespread rainfall was recorded across almost all districts during the past 24 hours. Heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Mandi and Hamirpur districts, while moderate rainfall occurred in Shimla, Hamirpur and several other areas.

"Monsoon activity will remain active over Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur for the next five to seven days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places almost every day in these districts, while the remaining districts are also expected to receive moderate rainfall over the next four to five days," Katiyar said. He said the highest rainfall activity during the coming days is expected over Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts.

Risks and Advisories Issued

Katiyar warned that continuous heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, flash floods and a rise in water levels in rivers, streams and other water bodies. Roads are likely to remain slippery, visibility may be poor at several locations and agriculture and horticulture crops could also suffer localised damage due to persistent rainfall.

"In view of the forecast, advisories have been issued for Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts. Although rainfall in other districts is expected to remain mostly moderate, residents should continue to exercise caution," he said.

Monsoon Performance and Statistics

The IMD Head said that since the southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on July 1, rainfall activity has remained consistently active across different parts of the state.

"Except for July 6, every day since the onset of the monsoon has witnessed heavy rainfall in one district or another. This pattern of intermittent heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days," Katiyar said. Sharing rainfall statistics, Katiyar said Himachal Pradesh has received above-normal rainfall during the past week. "Normally, the state records around 51 millimetres of rainfall during this period. This year, however, it has already received about 65 millimetres, which is approximately 27 per cent above normal," he said.

Coordination with Authorities

Katiyar said the IMD has been continuously sharing daily weather forecasts, one-week outlooks and nowcasts covering the next three hours with the state government and district administrations. "We are regularly providing forecasts, alerts and advisories to the state government and district authorities so that timely preparedness and response measures can be taken," he said.

Temperature Outlook

Despite the active monsoon conditions, temperatures across Himachal Pradesh are expected to remain close to normal. "There is no significant rise in temperatures expected over the coming days, as persistent rainfall will keep temperatures around the seasonal average across most districts," Katiyar said.

Broader Monsoon Outlook for July

Outlining the broader monsoon outlook for July, Katiyar said the monsoon is expected to remain highly active through the second week of the month. "Our forecast indicates that after an active first week of July, monsoon activity will continue to remain strong until around July 13-14 across both mid-hill and lower hill regions. During the third week, between July 16 and July 22, rainfall is likely to remain active over the middle hills but weaken somewhat over the lower hills. By the last week of July, after around July 23, monsoon activity is expected to gradually weaken across the state," he added.

Advice for Residents and Tourists

The IMD has advised residents, tourists and commuters to closely monitor weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel to landslide-prone areas during periods of intense rainfall and follow advisories issued by local authorities. (ANI)