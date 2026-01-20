The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved an eco-adventure zipline project at Naddi near Dharamshala. Developed by the RTDC via a PPP model, it aims to boost tourism, generate employment, and enhance state revenue with global aspirations.

The Himachal Pradesh Rapid Transport Development Corporation (RTDC) will develop an eco-adventure zipline project at Naddi near Dharamshala, aimed at boosting adventure tourism, generating employment, and enhancing the state's revenue through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved the project on Monday.

Project Vision and Global Ambitions

Speaking to ANI, RTDC Director Ajay Sharma said the initiative reflects the corporation's vision of promoting sustainable tourism while attracting international adventure seekers. He added that the Naddi Zipline has the potential to surpass similar projects in Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, making Himachal a landmark destination in global adventure tourism.

Project Specifications and Route

He informed that the proposed zipline, spanning 4,300 metres, will pass through the scenic Bal Valley, connecting culturally significant locations including Gallu Devi Temple, Ball Village, Naddi, and Maggie Point Khad. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 7.41 crore, with a 40-year concession period.

Bidding Process and Financials

The project is being implemented under the Swiss Challenge Approach Regulations, 2022, through the Himachal Pradesh Infrastructure Development Board (HPIDB). RTDC floated the tender on June 24, 2025, followed by the opening of technical bids on July 7, 2025. Two companies were found responsive -- M/s AVCOM Infotech Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, the original proposer, and M/s NSA Build Tech Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, the challenger. AVCOM Infotech emerged as the most favourable bidder, quoting an annual concession fee of Rs 60 lakh, inclusive of GST, with a 5 per cent annual escalation over the concession period. The RTDC Board of Directors, during its meeting held on August 6, 2025, recommended the project to the state government for final approval. Notably, this will be the first ropeway-based adventure project in Himachal Pradesh to be executed under the Swiss Challenge model.

Environmental and Safety Measures

RTDC officials said the zipline project has been designed with a strong focus on environmental sustainability, ensuring no tree felling, zero emissions, minimal noise and a low ecological footprint. The project will use internationally certified safety harness systems and gravity-based controlled movement, eliminating the need for heavy construction or road expansion.

Expected Economic and Sectoral Impact

Apart from positioning Himachal Pradesh as a leading adventure tourism destination, the project is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth, increase GST and tourism revenue for the state, and help regulate the largely unorganised zipline sector currently operating in various parts of Himachal.