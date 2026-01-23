Himachal Pradesh experienced significant rain and snowfall. The IMD noted varied temperature changes, with many areas remaining above normal. Tabo was the coldest at -4.2°C, while Neri was warmest at 25.4°C. More weather activity is expected.

Over the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has seen a lot of rain and snowfall, and temperatures in some areas of the state have remained above normal, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Shimla

Temperature Variations Across the State

The IMD said minimum temperatures in low hills, plains and high hill stations rose by 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, while mid-hill stations witnessed a fall of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures in low hills and high hills were 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, whereas mid-hill stations recorded temperatures 2 to 3 degrees below normal. Maximum temperatures showed no significant change at most stations and remained above normal by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places.

Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Neri in Hamirpur district registered the highest maximum temperature at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Precipitation Report

Rainfall

Significant rainfall was reported from Bharwain (25 mm), Amb (21 mm), Aghar (17.6 mm), Kandaghat (17 mm), Pachhad (15.3 mm) and Rajgarh (14 mm), among other stations.

Snowfall

Snowfall was recorded in several higher reaches, with Kothi receiving 15 cm, Gondla 12 cm, Kukumseri 6.8 cm, Jot 6 cm, Saloni 5 cm, Manali 4.8 cm, Keylong 4 cm, Kufri 4 cm, and Shimla 0.6 cm.

Other Weather Phenomena

The IMD also reported thunderstorms at isolated places, including Sundernagar, Kangra, Shimla, Murari Devi and Jubbarhatti. Strong gusty winds were observed, with Narkanda recording wind speeds of up to 87 kmph, followed by Kufri (67 kmph), Seobagh (65 kmph) and Mashobra (59 kmph). No cold-wave or cold-day conditions were reported during the period.

Weather Forecast and IMD Advisory

According to the forecast, weather conditions are likely to remain unstable over the next few days, with isolated to scattered precipitation expected over parts of the state. Heavy rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places on January 23. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places.

The IMD has further indicated that a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, from January 26, which may lead to renewed weather activity The IMD has advised residents and tourists to remain cautious, especially in higher reaches and wind-prone areas, due to snowfall, gusty winds, and changing weather conditions. (ANI)