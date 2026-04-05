Road construction and maintenance costs in Himachal Pradesh are set to spike due to rising bitumen prices and fuel shortages linked to global inflation. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh confirmed per-km costs have risen sharply across major schemes.

The rising prices of bitumen and shortages of key fuel inputs are set to significantly increase the cost of road construction and maintenance in Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Saturday.

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"Light diesel oil and bitumen shortage will hit road tarring and construction costs," Singh said, attributing the surge to global inflationary trends impacting petrochemical by-products such as LPG, petrol, diesel and lubricants.

Sharp Rise in Per-Kilometre Costs

Official estimates indicate a sharp rise in per-kilometre road construction costs across major schemes. Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and NABARD-funded projects, the cost of 3-metre-wide roads has increased from Rs 13.75 lakh to Rs 17.75 lakh per km, an escalation of Rs 4 lakh. For 6-metre-wide roads, costs have jumped from Rs 27.50 lakh to Rs 35.50 lakh per km, marking an increase of Rs 8 lakh, while for 10-metre-wide roads, the expenditure has surged from Rs 41.25 lakh to Rs 53.25 lakh per km, reflecting a steep hike of Rs 12 lakh. Under the Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP), the cost for rural road upkeep has also risen from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh per km, an increase of Rs 3.15 lakh.

State Seeks Central Support Amid Financial Strain

Singh said the cumulative impact of these increases is substantial, with cost escalation running into nearly Rs 100 crore across projects. He added that the state has approached the Centre for support under centrally sponsored schemes to manage the financial burden.

"There is no doubt that global inflation is affecting India as well. The rise in prices of LPG, petrol, diesel and other petrochemical products has directly impacted bitumen and, consequently, road construction costs," the minister said.

Government to Explore Options, Assures Quality

He said the government is exploring options to manage the crisis, including revising project scopes, reducing road lengths where necessary, or allocating additional funds. However, he stressed that the quality of infrastructure would not be compromised.

"We may delay some targets depending on the international situation, but we will ensure that quality standards are maintained," Singh said. The minister added that the issue would be discussed with the finance department and the Chief Minister to arrive at a suitable policy response. Officials said the state government is likely to review project estimates and budget allocations in light of rising input costs, even as efforts continue to minimise disruption to ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects.