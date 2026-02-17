The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred five IAS officers in a major reshuffle. Ashish Singhamar has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Chief Minister. Other officers including Anindam Chaudhary and Vinay Singh also have new postings.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers. According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel today, the orders were made on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board and approved by the Governor.

Ashish Singhamar Appointed Secretary to CM

As per the notification, Ashish Singhamar, Secretary (Digital Technologies & Governance), has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will also look after the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, SAD, SWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning, and Social Justice & Empowerment. He will additionally hold the charge of Secretary (SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs), relieving Rakesh Kanwar of the additional charge of SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Other Key Transfers

Anindam Chaudhary, Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla, who was also holding additional charges of Managing Director, H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd., Managing Director, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., and Managing Director, General Industries Corporation, has been posted as Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, Shimla.

Vinay Singh, Director, Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla. He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. and Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., Shimla.

Torul S Ravish, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, has been appointed Managing Director of H.P. State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., Shimla. She will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director at General Industries Corporation, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Anurag Chander Sharma (HP:2016), Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, who was holding additional charge of Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kullu district. (ANI)