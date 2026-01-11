Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has introduced five electric vehicles at key properties to promote eco-friendly transport. The Rs 50 lakh project aids guest mobility, especially for senior citizens. Separately, Shimla's natural ice-skating rink is enjoying a promising season.

HPTDC Promotes Green Tourism with Electric Vehicles

In a step towards promoting eco-friendly transport and enhancing visitor convenience, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has introduced five battery-operated electric vehicles at select HPTDC units across the state.

According to a press release, the electric vehicles have been deployed at The Palace Chail, Tea Bud Palampur, Devdar Khajjiar and New Ros Common in Kasauli. Designed to facilitate easy movement of guests and visitors within the premises, the six-seater vehicles can operate at a maximum speed of 25 km per hour and cover a distance of around 60 kilometres on a single charge.

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit elderly and senior citizen tourists visiting HPTDC properties, ensuring comfortable and hassle-free mobility within the units, said the release. The total cost of the project is approximately Rs 50 lakh. The move also aligns with the state government's vision of promoting pollution-free transportation and accelerating the transition towards electric vehicles.

Commitment to Sustainable Transport

The Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Rajiv Kumar, said that this is a significant step towards providing better facilities and promoting green energy. "The introduction of battery-operated electric vehicles at our properties is a significant step towards providing better facilities to tourists while adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions. This initiative reflects our commitment to green mobility and improving the overall visitor experience at HPTDC units," said the Managing Director, HPTDC.

Shimla's Ice-Skating Rink Sees Renewed Enthusiasm

Meanwhile, the century-old natural ice-skating rink in Shimla is seeing renewed enthusiasm this winter, with skaters and club members hopeful of a longer, better season due to favourable dry weather.

So far, 24 ice skating sessions have been successfully conducted at the historic rink, and organisers expect the number to surpass last year's total. Located in the heart of the state capital, the Shimla Ice Skating Rink is one of the few places in the country that offers natural ice skating, making it a unique winter attraction for locals and tourists alike. Last year, only 35 sessions could be organised due to unpredictable weather. This season, however, expectations are higher. (ANI)