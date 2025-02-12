Himachal Pradesh to generate 72 MW solar power by 2025, aims for 'Green energy' status: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced seven solar power projects generating 72 MW by December 2025. The state aims to become India’s first 'Green Energy' state by 2026, with additional projects planned, including a green hydrogen initiative in collaboration with Oil India Limited.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Wednesday that by December 2025, seven projects in Himachal Pradesh will harness 72 MW of solar power, an official statement said.

He stated that Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has commenced construction of two projects in the Una district, one with a 12 MW capacity at Gondpur Bulla and another with an 11 MW capacity at Lamlahri Uparli.



He said that three projects in Solan district are underway, including a 13 MW project at Saned in Nalagarh, an 8 MW project at Bara Barot, and a 13 MW project at Dabhota Majra. The tender for a 9 MW Dabhota One project will soon be awarded, with construction beginning shortly. Furthermore, the tender process for a 6 MW solar project at Tihra Khas in Una district has also been initiated and is expected to be awarded this month, the Chief Minister's office said.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state government's commitment to expanding solar energy production. Surveys are currently being conducted for eight additional projects with a combined capacity of 325 MW. Once the detailed project reports (DPRs) are completed, construction on these solar power projects will commence, he added.

CM Sukhu stated, "The present government is striving to make Himachal Pradesh the first 'Green Energy' state in the country by the year 2026, ensuring environmental preservation and sustainability. Harnessing green energy will not only aid in environmental protection but also reduce carbon emissions. Renewable energy sources are inexhaustible, ensuring energy availability for future generations. This initiative plays a crucial role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change."



The Chief Minister said that a 32 MW solar power project at Pekhubela in Una district was dedicated to the public on 15 April 2024. This project has generated 48 million units of electricity, yielding a revenue of Rs 14 crore till 31st January 2025. Additionally, a 5 MW solar power project at Bhanjal in Una district commenced operations on 30 November 2024. Meanwhile, the construction of a 10 MW solar power project at Aghlaur is expected to be completed this month, CM said, as per the release.

He said that the state government is also focusing on green hydrogen energy. Construction of one MW green hydrogen project has been commenced in Nalagarh of Solan district in collaboration with Oil India Limited, with whom a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed. (ANI)

