Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

A businessman from Beherwin Jattan village in Himachal Pradesh received an erroneous ₹210.42 crore electricity bill for December 2024, instead of ₹2,500. The bill was corrected to ₹4,047 after a software glitch. A similar incident occurred last year in Gujarat due to incorrect meter readings.

A businessman from Beherwin Jattan village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district was left speechless after receiving an electricity bill of ₹210.42 crore for December 2024, a stark contrast to his previous month's bill of ₹2,500.

Lalit Dhiman, who runs a small-scale business, was shocked when he checked his bill and saw the astronomical figure of ₹2,10,42,08,405. Wasting no time, he approached the electricity board office to report the issue.



Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor: Celebs’ shocking electricity bills

Upon investigation, the electricity department identified the error as a "technical glitch." Officials clarified that the inflated amount resulted from a software malfunction that had incorrectly calculated the bill. The bill was promptly revised to ₹4,047, reported NDTV.



New Ather 450X, 450S Launched In India: Know Price, new features, specifications, color and more

Anurag Chandel, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the electricity department at Bhoranj, confirmed the error and assured that corrective measures had been taken. “The issue occurred due to an incorrect meter reading being entered into the system. We have summoned the concerned official for further verification,” Chandel stated.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In a similar case last year, a tailor from Valsad, Gujarat, received a bill of ₹86 lakh for his shop. The error was traced back to an incorrect meter reading, where two extra digits had been mistakenly added. The bill was later rectified.

Latest Videos