At the Him MSME Fest, Himachal Pradesh signed 37 MoUs for enterprises worth Rs 10,000 crore. CM Sukhu announced a new industrial policy, focusing on green industrialisation, tourism, and infrastructure like the Bulk Drug Park in Una.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today interacted with CEOs and entrepreneurs from leading industries in India and abroad at Peterhoff, Shimla, as part of the three-day Him MSME Fest-2026 organised by the Industries Department. Extensive discussions were held during the conference on the expansion and promotion of industries in the state. On this occasion, the state government and entrepreneurs signed 37 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for setting up enterprises worth Rs 10,000 crore.

New Industrial Policy and Vision for Growth

The Chief Minister said that a new industrial policy will be introduced in the state soon. He said the state government was continuously undertaking new initiatives to develop an investment-friendly ecosystem, enabling Himachal Pradesh to become a reliable and attractive destination for investors. He said the Himachal Pradesh government envisions making the state a strong economic hub by advancing green industrialisation, renewable energy, digital and artificial intelligence, and rural industrialisation.

Focus on Green Initiatives and Mobility

The Chief Minister said that all 22,000 petrol- and diesel-powered taxis in the state will be replaced with electric vehicles in a phased manner. In this regard, the state government is bringing a new scheme under which a 40 per cent subsidy will be provided. A tender will soon be issued to operate buses powered by green hydrogen in the state.

Policy Support and Infrastructure Boost

The issues entrepreneurs face under Section 118 will be resolved. The state government will also promote the textile industry. He said the state government will support established sectors. Logistics costs in industrial areas will decrease, and infrastructure will be strengthened. He said that the state government has already paid its entire share to the central government for the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line.

Tourism and Hospitality Sector Expansion

The Chief Minister said that investment in the state will increase. The tourism industry is our special priority, he said. In view of this, connectivity in the state is being improved. Land acquisition for the Kangra airport will be completed by March 31 this year. He said that, to encourage the state's hospitality sector, permission will be granted to open 200 five-star hotels.

New Urban Development and Power Supply

The Chief Minister announced that a world-class city, Him Chandigarh, will be developed near Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh. He assured entrepreneurs that an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply will be ensured for industries in the state and that electricity will be provided at the lowest rates. The Chief Minister urged the industrialists to sign the implementation agreements soon.

Strengthening Industrial Infrastructure

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state's industrial infrastructure was being continuously strengthened. Under this, facilities such as MSE Pharma Lab, MSME Technology Centre, gas connectivity in major industrial areas, skill development centres in Baddi and Una, and CIPET are being developed. Looking towards the future, our vision is to build a strong, competitive state, founded on a robust MSME base, sustainable industrial parks, a vibrant start-up culture, and future-oriented skill development for our youth.

Bulk Drug Park in Una

The Chief Minister said that a significant achievement for the state is the Bulk Drug Park in Una, which has received final environmental clearance for an area of 568.75 hectares. He said that this park, with a capital cost of Rs. 2071 crore, has the potential to attract investments ranging from Rs. 8000 crore to Rs. 10,000 crore and create approximately 15,000 to 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said that listening to participants' views and learning from their experiences has been very enriching and inspiring. He added that the state is moving in the right direction and has initiated dialogue with leading industry stakeholders who share their vision and will play a crucial role in realising it. The Chief Minister assured entrepreneurs that the state government was fully committed to the state's progress and would provide all possible support for the establishment and development of their industrial ventures.

Official Remarks and Dignitaries

Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said that liberal policies are being formulated to promote industrial development, job creation, and economic growth in the state. He said that all possible assistance is being provided to entrepreneurs in the state, and various rules and procedures have been simplified. He provided detailed information on the incentives offered to industries.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, R.D. Nazim, provided detailed information on the state's industrial development and promotion and its various innovative initiatives.

Commissioner of Industries Dr. Yunus welcomed the Chief Minister and all the guests. Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Secretary of NITI Aayog Arvind Kumar, senior officers and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. (ANI)