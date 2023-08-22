Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Kullu-Mandi highway blocked, over 700 vehicles stranded

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 700 vehicles are stranded after the Kullu-Mandi national highway was blocked near Pandoh Dam. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert while an orange alert has been sounded for Wednesday and Thursday. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    The Kullu-Mandi National Highway was blocked near the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday following heavy rainfall overnight. As many as 700 vehicles are stranded on the route. According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan, a temporary connecting road was constructed after recent landslides damaged the main roadway.

    “The Mandi-Kullu highway is badly damaged between 6-Miles and 9-Miles due to cloudburst and landslides. This specific highway stretch will remain closed from 11 am to 2 pm daily for repair,” said Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary. The traffic was diverted through the Kamand-Bajaura road.

    The state has been witnessing heavy rains and landslides in the past few weeks. A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Tuesday, and an orange alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

    More than 280 roads, including three national highways are blocked in Himachal Pradesh according to the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Disaster Management Authority. About 162 roads were blocked in Mandi, and 56 roads in both Shimla and Kullu. 

    Earlier, the torrential downpours have caused substantial damage across the hilly state, resulting in devastation worth crores of rupees and the tragic deaths of hundreds of individuals. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the ongoing rescue operations in the state and the government's earnest efforts to assist affected families, particularly those who have suffered damage to their homes from flash floods and landslides, utilizing available resources. He stressed the importance of timely support from the Central government, noting that the state's losses are estimated at around Rs 10,000 crore.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
