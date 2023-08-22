Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    The initiative will benefit students from poor economic backgrounds in the coal belt areas of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The program will include residential arrangements, regular national-level test series, mentoring, and lodging and boarding facilities.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    The Coal India subsidiary based in Chhattisgarh, SECL, has launched a CSR initiative named 'SECL ke Sushrut' to provide free residential medical coaching to Class 12th students. The primary focus of this initiative is to mentor and coach students in preparation for the national medical entrance exam, NEET. This effort is particularly geared towards benefiting students with limited financial means, especially those in the coal belt areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, who aspire to become doctors but lack the resources for medical coaching.

    To select students for the coaching program, a competitive exam will be conducted, following the same pattern as NEET. The coaching program will accommodate a batch of 35 students and will be conducted in partnership with a private coaching institute in Bilaspur. The program will include residential arrangements, regular national-level test series, mentoring, and lodging and boarding facilities.

    How to Apply

    Interested students can access detailed terms and conditions and register for the program on the SECL website: https://secl-cil.in/index.php. The deadline for online registration is September 6th, 2023, while the selection test will take place on September 10th.

    Eligibility

    To be eligible for the coaching, applicants must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in their Class 12th exams in 2023. Additionally, applicants must be domiciled in either Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh, and their residence or school should be located within a 25 km radius of SECL Establishment in specific operating districts.

