Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has suffered extensive loss of life and property during the ongoing monsoon season, with 310 people killed since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 158 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other weather-triggered causes, while 152 people died in road accidents.

Worst-Affected Districts Include Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur, And Kullu

The SDMA data shows that the worst rain-related casualty counts were reported from Mandi (29), Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13). Landslides and flash floods alone have claimed at least 19 lives, with drowning accounting for 33 deaths. Electrocution and other rain-linked mishaps also contributed significantly to the toll.

Road accidents, which surged amid slippery roads, poor visibility, and landslide debris, claimed 22 lives each in Chamba and Mandi, 19 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, and 15 in Shimla. Fatal crashes were also recorded in Bilaspur (7), Kinnaur (14), Kullu (13), and other districts.

Massive Damage To Public Infrastructure And Livelihoods

The disaster has also caused massive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The total estimated loss to public property stands at over Rs 2.45 lakh crore, with the Public Works Department (PWD) reporting Rs 1.31 lakh crore in road damage, Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) noting Rs 87,226 crore in water supply and irrigation losses, and the power sector reporting Rs 13,946 crore in damage to electricity infrastructure.

Private property damage is widespread, with 324 houses fully damaged, 396 partially damaged, and thousands of shops, cowsheds, and other structures affected. The report also notes the loss of over 1,846 head of livestock and 25,755 poultry birds.

Road Blockages And Disrupted Utilities Hamper Connectivity

Over 670 roads, including three national highways, were blocked, 1,413 electricity distribution transformers were disrupted, and 420 water supply schemes were out of service, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Connectivity remains cut off in parts of the Chamba district due to network and road failures. In contrast, several major stretches in the Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts have been rendered impassable by landslides and debris. In Mandi alone, 342 roads are shut, including National Highway 03, while Kullu reported 131 road blockages, with NH 305 closed. In Kinnaur, NH-05 remains blocked at Nigulsari Tranda.

Power infrastructure has been severely hit in Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra, which together account for more than 1,400 disrupted transformers across the state. Water supply has also been crippled, particularly in Kullu (88 schemes), Mandi (62), and Kangra (148), leaving thousands of residents without access to potable water.

Restoration Efforts Ongoing Amid Continuous Rain And Landslides

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing, but continuous rain and recurring landslides are hampering efforts. The SDMA has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in affected regions and to follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.

