Amid protests, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu hinted at reverting to the old separate entry fee collection system from the current FASTag integration. He refuted claims of a fee hike, attributing the controversy to misinformation and an inter-state issue.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday indicated that the state government may restore the earlier system of collecting entry fee separately, amid the ongoing controversy over the issue.

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Making a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the government had earlier integrated multiple charges, including toll tax, with FASTag for convenience, but is now considering reverting to the previous system. "We had combined various fees, including toll tax, with FASTag. Now, we are considering restoring the earlier system where fees were collected separately. A decision will be taken shortly," CM Sukhu said.

He asserted that no increase has been made in any category of entry fee and alleged that confusion and dissatisfaction are being deliberately spread over the issue. "No hike has been implemented by the Himachal Pradesh government. Misinformation is being circulated regarding the toll tax and entry fee," he added.

Inter-State Dimension of Controversy

Referring to the inter-state dimension of the issue, Sukhu said he had attempted to contact the Punjab Chief Minister but could not connect. "I tried calling the Punjab Chief Minister, but he did not pick up. However, I have spoken to Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa on the matter," CM Sukhu asserted.

Protests Based on 'Misconceptions'

The Chief Minister's statement comes amid tensions and protests related to the entry fee, particularly from transporters and stakeholders in neighbouring Punjab.

Earlier today, Himacha CM said the state government is reviewing the recent increase in entry tax and will consider rationalisation to avoid any law and order situation, while defending the rollout of robotic surgery in public hospitals. Speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu said protests over the entry tax hike were based on "misconceptions" and asserted that the levy is not new. "Entry tax has existed earlier as well, including during the BJP government's tenure. We have only rationalised it. The perception that there has been a sharp increase is not correct," he said. (ANI)