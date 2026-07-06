The IMD issued an Orange Alert for 5 districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla, for the next 2-3 days. It warns of heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods as the southwest monsoon remains active for the next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two to three days, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, increased risk of landslides, flash floods, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and travel disruptions, IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre Head Shobhit Katiyar said on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Widespread Rainfall Expected

Speaking to ANI here, Katiyar said the southwest monsoon will remain active across the state for at least the next week, with the most intense rainfall expected over the mid-hill and adjoining lower hill districts. "The monsoon is expected to remain active across Himachal Pradesh for around the next one week. The mid-hill and adjoining lower hill regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall. We have issued an Orange Alert for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts for the next two to three days, where isolated places may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall," Katiyar said.

Rainfall Timeline

He said rainfall activity would continue beyond July 7, with isolated heavy showers likely between July 8 and July 10, while rainfall intensity is expected to increase again from July 11. "Heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue till around July 12. Thereafter, between July 12 and July 16-17, the monsoon is expected to become even more active across the state. During this period, districts such as Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur are likely to receive the highest rainfall," he added.

Below-Normal Rainfall So Far

Katiyar said Himachal Pradesh has so far recorded below-normal rainfall during the current monsoon season. "From June 1 to July 5, the state has received about 16 per cent below-normal rainfall. Against the normal rainfall of around 180.36 mm during this period, the state has recorded nearly 151.5 mm," he said.

Risks and Safety Advisories

The IMD official cautioned that continuous rainfall could significantly increase the risk of landslides and mudslides, particularly in vulnerable areas, while rivers, streams and other water bodies are expected to witness a rise in water levels and flow. "People should avoid venturing close to rivers, streams and other water bodies. Heavy rainfall may reduce visibility, make roads slippery and increase the chances of traffic accidents. We also expect partial damage to horticulture and agricultural crops in some areas," Katiyar said.

Appealing to residents and tourists to remain vigilant, he urged the public to follow all advisories issued by the IMD, the state government and district administrations. "We request everyone to strictly follow weather advisories and instructions issued by local authorities so that loss of life and property can be minimised," he said.

Active Monsoon Phase to Persist

According to the IMD, the active monsoon phase is likely to persist over much of Himachal Pradesh until around July 22, with the strongest impact expected in the mid-hill districts before rainfall activity gradually weakens after July 23. (ANI)