Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh govt declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area'

    Since the monsoon's onset on June 24, the state has witnessed a total of 217 fatalities due to rain-related incidents. Moreover, 11,301 houses have sustained partial or complete damage, as reported by the state emergency operation center.

    Himachal Pradesh government declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    The aftermath of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh has led the state government to declare the resultant damage as a 'natural calamity affected area', as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. A notification formalizing this declaration was also issued. Starting from Sunday, heavy rains have relentlessly battered the hill state, causing landslides in various districts, including Shimla.

    In the midst of this catastrophe, Chief Minister Sukhu stated that rescue operations are in full swing, with the state government striving to aid affected families, especially those whose homes have been damaged by flash floods and landslides, utilizing its own resources.

    Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends first pics of moon after detaching from spacecraft | WATCH

    Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for timely assistance from the Central government, as the state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 10,000 crore. Central teams have already assessed the affected areas for loss assessment.

    Tragedy struck as one more body was discovered from the debris of a Shiv temple in Summer Hill, raising the death toll to 75 in rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh. Among these casualties, 22 occurred in three significant landslides in Shimla alone – at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishnanagar, stated Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. The debris of the temple is still believed to potentially contain six more individuals.

    WATCH: UP man arrested for tampering with Bhagat Singh's statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral

    Since the monsoon's onset on June 24, the state has witnessed a total of 217 fatalities due to rain-related incidents. Moreover, 11,301 houses have sustained partial or complete damage, as reported by the state emergency operation center. In terms of infrastructure, a total of 506 roads remain closed, with 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes disrupted.

    Over the past three days, around 2,074 individuals have been successfully evacuated from flooded regions in Kangra district. While acknowledging the extensive damage caused by the monsoon rains, Chief Minister Sukhu has projected a year-long endeavor to rebuild the infrastructure that has been severely affected.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh vkp

    Engineering student arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding Amazon India of Rs 3.8 lakh

    Chandrayaan 3: Lander Vikram sends first pictures of moon after detaching from spacecraft WATCH AJR

    Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends first pics of moon after detaching from spacecraft | WATCH

    WATCH UP man arrested for inappropriate behaviour with Bhagat Singh statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: UP man arrested for tampering with Bhagat Singh's statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Recent Stories

    Nile 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river ATG EAI

    Nile: 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS LMA

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS

    Monalisa SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD rain dance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD rain dance with Nirahua goes viral-WATCH

    Mastering money-saving: 5 smart shopping strategies for savvy consumers MIS

    Mastering money-saving: 5 smart shopping strategies for savvy consumers

    Arachnid allies: 6 fascinating spiders that make unexpected companions LMA EAI

    Arachnid allies: 6 fascinating spiders that make unexpected companions

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon