Himachal Pradesh govt declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area'

Since the monsoon's onset on June 24, the state has witnessed a total of 217 fatalities due to rain-related incidents. Moreover, 11,301 houses have sustained partial or complete damage, as reported by the state emergency operation center.

The aftermath of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh has led the state government to declare the resultant damage as a 'natural calamity affected area', as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. A notification formalizing this declaration was also issued. Starting from Sunday, heavy rains have relentlessly battered the hill state, causing landslides in various districts, including Shimla.

In the midst of this catastrophe, Chief Minister Sukhu stated that rescue operations are in full swing, with the state government striving to aid affected families, especially those whose homes have been damaged by flash floods and landslides, utilizing its own resources.

Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends first pics of moon after detaching from spacecraft | WATCH

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for timely assistance from the Central government, as the state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 10,000 crore. Central teams have already assessed the affected areas for loss assessment.

Tragedy struck as one more body was discovered from the debris of a Shiv temple in Summer Hill, raising the death toll to 75 in rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh. Among these casualties, 22 occurred in three significant landslides in Shimla alone – at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishnanagar, stated Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. The debris of the temple is still believed to potentially contain six more individuals.

WATCH: UP man arrested for tampering with Bhagat Singh's statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral

Since the monsoon's onset on June 24, the state has witnessed a total of 217 fatalities due to rain-related incidents. Moreover, 11,301 houses have sustained partial or complete damage, as reported by the state emergency operation center. In terms of infrastructure, a total of 506 roads remain closed, with 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes disrupted.

Over the past three days, around 2,074 individuals have been successfully evacuated from flooded regions in Kangra district. While acknowledging the extensive damage caused by the monsoon rains, Chief Minister Sukhu has projected a year-long endeavor to rebuild the infrastructure that has been severely affected.