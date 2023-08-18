WATCH: UP man arrested for tampering with Bhagat Singh's statue in Bulandshahr; video goes viral

Arrest of UP resident Suhail for inappropriate behaviour with Bhagat Singh's statue in Bulandshahr sparks public outrage and prompts discussions on preserving national heroes' legacy.

A disturbing incident involving the inappropriate behaviour with a statue of the iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh has triggered outrage in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Suhail, son of Naushad, has been arrested following a video of the incident that went viral on social media platforms, igniting a wave of condemnation and calls for accountability.

The incident unfolded in Bulandshahr when Suhail engaged in a disrespectful act towards the statue of Bhagat Singh. The video capturing this inappropriate behaviour quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking public outrage and demands for swift action.

In response to the public outcry and the evidence provided by the viral video, law enforcement authorities took prompt action. Suhail was arrested for his inappropriate behaviour with the statue of the revered freedom fighter. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him to ensure accountability for his actions.

The video's virality on social media platforms intensified public outrage and led to widespread condemnation of the disrespectful act. Citizens from all walks of life expressed their anger, dismay, and concern over the incident, which they deemed as a disregard for the legacy of a national hero like Bhagat Singh.