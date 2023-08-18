Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends first pics of moon after detaching from spacecraft | WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends first pics of moon after detaching from spacecraft

    Chandrayaan 3: Lander Vikram sends first pictures of moon after detaching from spacecraft
    The Vikram lander has revealed its initial images of the moon today, shortly after its successful detachment from the spacecraft's propulsion module. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) proudly shared these captivating visuals, captured by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The composite collection of images beautifully portrays various moon craters, including the notable Giordano Bruno crater, acknowledged as one of the relatively young and large lunar craters.

    Among the remarkable sights captured by the LI Camera-1 are images showcasing the Harkhebi J crater, boasting an impressive diameter of around 43 kilometers. These snapshots were taken subsequent to the separation of the lander from the propulsion module, marking a significant milestone in India's lunar exploration endeavors. 

    "Thanks for the ride, mate", said the lander module after detaching from the propulsion system. The spacecraft's module is poised for a descent into a lower orbital trajectory after successfully undergoing the deboosting operation today. The Land Module (LM) remains in optimal health, with the executed manoeuvre effectively shifting its orbit to a new configuration of 113 km x 157 km. The forthcoming deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20 at approximately 2 am.

    This process of deboosting, involving a controlled reduction in speed, will strategically position the Lander Module within an orbital pathway characterized by specific parameters. At this orbit, the Perilune—representing the point closest to the Moon—will be approximately 30 kilometers, while the Apolune—indicating the farthest point from the Moon—will extend to 100 kilometers.

    With the planned trajectory in place, the lander is poised to execute a crucial "soft landing" on the moon's southern polar region on August 23. Simultaneously, the propulsion module will continue its orbit around the moon, dedicating its efforts to analyzing Earth's atmosphere. 

    Upon the completion of the landing process and the subsequent settling of lunar dust, the 'Pragyaan' rover will embark on its journey, descending from the Vikram Lander. A reciprocal exchange will occur as well, with the lander capturing images of the rover.

    Subsequent to this pivotal moon landing, the rover will undertake a critical mission—gathering essential data related to the moon's surface composition and geology. This undertaking is poised to facilitate comprehensive research endeavors, laying the groundwork for a diverse range of investigations and studies.

