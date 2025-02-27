"Scant regard for accuracy": Shashi Tharoor slams Indian Express for distorting his interview

Shashi Tharoor criticizes the Indian Express for misrepresenting his interview and falsely claiming he intended to leave the Congress party. He denies making statements about Kerala leadership and confirms his attendance at the upcoming Congress meeting.

"Scant regard for accuracy": Shashi Tharoor slams Indian Express for distorting his interview dmn
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 8:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has issued a clarification regarding an interview he gave to an English daily, accusing the newspaper of distorting his comments and insulting him. In a series of posts on X, Tharoor asserted that the Indian Express misrepresented his interview and headlined something he never said. He emphasized that things became clear after the release of the podcast, reiterating that he has no intention of joining any other political party.

Also Read: UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

Tharoor further criticized the newspaper for not issuing an apology, claiming it spread false information regarding the leadership in Kerala, which he did not state. Initially, Tharoor stood firm on his view in the interview, but now, with the Congress leadership meeting scheduled for tomorrow, he strongly rejected the headline and the claims made in the article.

Tharoor confirmed that he would attend the Congress leadership meeting set for tomorrow. He clarified in New Delhi that he had already expressed his views in Thiruvananthapuram and had nothing more to add at this stage.

Meanwhile, the English newspaper that published Tharoor's interview issued a correction, explaining that Tharoor never claimed the Congress lacked leadership in Kerala, attributing the misunderstanding to a mistake in the English translation.

Also Read: Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

