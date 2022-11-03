Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Liquor shops to remain closed from November 10; check details

    Due to the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, no shop, hotel, or other establishments will be allowed to sell or serve liquor. The decision to observe 'dry days' was made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Himachal Pradesh.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Liquor shops in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed from November 10 from 5:00 pm to November 12, 2022, till 5:00 pm. Also, on December 8, the 'dry days' will be observed when the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 results will be announced.

    According to the orders issued, the state would observe 'Dry Days' from November 10 (Thursday), 5 pm to November 12 (5 pm) and the counting day (December 8) in accordance with the provisions of the HP Excise Act, 2011, and the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. These orders would also apply within three kilometres of the respective polling stations in Himachal Pradesh. 

    Due to the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, no shop, hotel, or other establishments will be permitted to sell or serve liquor on the above dates. The decision to observe 'dry days' was made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

    In a recent joint operation conducted by the state police, excise, and mining departments, illicit liquor, cash, and jewellery worth more than 21 crores were seized.

    For the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the model code of conduct is in effect. During the checks conducted by the police across Himachal Pradesh, cash worth Rs 5 lakh and approximately 1215.470 litres of illicit liquor were seized.

    So far, the excise department has seized 20176.965 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 45,91,318 ahead of the HP elections.

    So far, law enforcement agencies have seized illicit liquor, cash, and narcotics totalling Rs 21,20,09,640.

    According to the Election Commission, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, for 68 Assembly seats, will be held on November 12. On December 8, the poll panel will announce the Himachal Pradesh election results.
     

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
