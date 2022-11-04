Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: If voted to power, Congress to provide 1 lakh jobs, promises Priyanka Gandhi

    "The state with the lowest unemployment rate is Chhattisgarh. If elected, Congress will finalise the decision to provide 1 lakh jobs to Himachal Pradesh's youth in the first cabinet meeting. We promise to create 5 lakh jobs in the next five years," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: If voted to power, Congress to provide 1 lakh jobs, promises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, said that if her party wins the upcoming Assembly elections, they will provide 1 lakh jobs, reinstate the Old Pension Scheme, and provide Rs 1,500 in financial assistance to every woman in Himachal. 

    While addressing a rally in Kangra, Vadra said that Congress would also fight against the drug menace that is destroying the future of the youth and build English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency.

    Targeting the state government, she claimed that the state has 'drowned' in debt under the Bharatiya Janata Party regime and that 63,000 government positions are vacant.

    Vadra said that her party would fulfil its promises in Himachal as well, citing the work done by the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the only two states where the party is in power.

    "Congress would create 1 lakh new jobs. Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, is present; in just three years, he has produced 5 lakh jobs. The Rajasthan Congress administration has created 1.30 lakh employment," Vadra said.

    She added that Chhattisgarh now has the lowest unemployment rate in the state. Vadra said that if elected, Congress will finalise the decision to provide 1 lakh jobs to Himachal Pradesh's youth in the first cabinet meeting. According to Vadra, they also promise to create 5 lakh jobs in the next five years. If Congress is elected, the decision to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme will be finalised in the first cabinet meeting.

    The leader also said she understands the burden carried by women who work both at home and outside the home. She continued that every woman will receive monthly financial help of Rs 1,500 under the "Har Ghar Lakshmi Yojna" scheme.

    Also, Congress wants to construct four English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency and fight the drug menace. 

    While slamming the opposition, Vadra claimed that the BJP does not care about the people and only works for its selfish interest.

    She claimed that 63,000 government jobs in Himachal Pradesh have been vacant for the last five years and that the state is in debt of Rs 70,000 crores.

    "When we pledge to generate 1 lakh jobs, their CM claims it's impossible. However, they can sell the country's assets, PSUs, to their corporate friends," she continued. 

    Vadra said that the BJP claims no money to restore the Old Pension Scheme. "You have forgiven large corporate loans of 10 lakh crore. You had the funds for that but not for a worker's pension," she questioned. 

    According to Vadra, the Centre has failed to address issues such as inflation, leaving people with higher taxes. "The population begs for freedom from inflation, and the government responds by GST and more tax, even hiking the GST on apple-packing boxes," she remarked.

    She urged people to cast their vote after determining who had good intentions.

    "Do you want there to be no applications for the Army, police, or teaching positions for teh next five years?" she questioned the audience.

    In Himachal Pradesh, voting is slated on November 12, with results being announced on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
