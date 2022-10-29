'Who should be CM candidate?': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat

Addressing a press conference on Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked, "Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion."

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a crowdsourcing campaign to select the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Gujarat. Earlier in Punjab, AAP had conducted a survey, and Bhagwant Mann had emerged as the popular choice.

Later the party had won with a huge mandate and Mann took charge as the chief minister of Punjab. Four options have been given to people to register their opinion, including SMSes, call, and emails.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked, "Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion."

Arvind Kejriwal's latest campaign comes ahead of Gujarat elections amid courting multiple controversies and political standoffs with the BJP, which has been ruling in the state for nearly 27 years.

The latest is the Delhi CM's comments on including photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu God Ganesha on currency notes.

On Saturday, a day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter, he said that his comments were taken out of context.

CM Kejriwal first made these comments on Wednesday, two days after Diwali when he linked adding these photos to economic growth, and said the idea struck him during the celebration of festival of lights.

Since then, the BJP and the Congress have been slamming the AAP government in the national capital over the suggestion. The controversy comes as Himachal Pradesh prepares for state elections.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly are due by the end of this year. However, the polling dates are yet to be announced.