    Himachal Pradesh election: Border sealing to home voting facility for aged voters... EC rolls out new features

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that, in many ways, the election process in Himachal Pradesh would be unique in many ways. 

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that, in many ways, the election process in Himachal Pradesh will be unique in many ways. Let's take a look:

    Also Read: Himachal Pradesh election on November 12; counting of votes on December 8

    * The elections will pay attention to addressing urban apathy. Low-turnout polling stations in urban areas have been identified for targeted outreach interventions.  Organisations with over 500 employees will appoint a nodal officer for awareness sessions for leave-taking and non-voting employees.

    * For a hassle-free, comfortable voting experience, minimum facilities will be ensured at all polling stations. These include drinking water, waiting sheds, toilets, ramps with proper gradients and volunteers to help senior citizens

    * Home voting facility is available for those aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities with a benchmark 40 per cent disability. Pick and drop facility will also be provided.

    * Youngsters will now get four chances in a year to enrol as a voter. There will be four qualifying dates in a year as eligibility to register as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. An Advance Application Facility is also being made available for youngsters over 17 years of age. 

    * Technology will be extensively used in the election. Citizens can share information about electoral malpractices using ECI's cVigil App. Action will be taken within 100 minutes. 

    * Information on the criminal antecedents of the candidates will be available on the website: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in

    * The Commission has directed coordinated action amongst enforcement agencies for inducement-free elections. Expenditure-sensitive constituencies identified for strict vigil 

    * Borders of poll-bound state will be sealed to stop the movement of money and drugs 

    Also Read: 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
