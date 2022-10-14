Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Over 1.86 lakh first time voters to exercise their franchise; key highlights

    The BJP - which rules both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - is hoping for a smooth comeback in both the states. The polling schedule for Gujarat is expected to be announced soon.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that Himachal Pradesh assembly polls would be held on November 12, and counting of votes would happen on December 8.

    This is set to be the first time in nearly two years that state polls would be held without strict coronavirus restrictions in place.

    Earlier this year when assembly elections were held in five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Gujarat, Goa and Punjab, India was dealing with a surge in Covid cases due to a new variant - Omicron- which had caught several countries unaware.

    Meanwhile, the BJP - which rules both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - is hoping for a smooth comeback in both the states. The polling schedule for Gujarat is expected to be announced soon.

    Here are some key announcements made by the EC: 

    • Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12. Counting of votes to be held on December 8.
    • Social media teams set up to keep a strict watch on fake news and poll-related rumours.
    • Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination and affidavit facility to candidates/political parties.
    • Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.
    • Home voting facility is will also be available for 80+ years and PwD voter with benchmark 40% disability
    • At least 1 polling booth in every assembly that will be completely managed by women - including security officials.
    • Special proactive steps taken for registration of PWD, senior citizens and transgender community in electoral role.
    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
