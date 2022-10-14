Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Over 1.86 lakh first time voters to exercise their franchise; key highlights

The BJP - which rules both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - is hoping for a smooth comeback in both the states. The polling schedule for Gujarat is expected to be announced soon.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that Himachal Pradesh assembly polls would be held on November 12, and counting of votes would happen on December 8.

This is set to be the first time in nearly two years that state polls would be held without strict coronavirus restrictions in place.

Earlier this year when assembly elections were held in five states, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Gujarat, Goa and Punjab, India was dealing with a surge in Covid cases due to a new variant - Omicron- which had caught several countries unaware.

Here are some key announcements made by the EC: