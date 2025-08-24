298 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 due to monsoon-triggered disasters and road accidents. The state assembly saw a political storm as opposition BJP staged a walkout.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): A total of 298 people have lost their lives across Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday, August 24. According to a report by SDMA, of these 298 deaths, 152 were rain-related, caused by landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and other weather-triggered incidents. At the same time, 146 fatalities were in road accidents, many linked to slippery conditions and damaged roads. Heavy monsoon rains have left Himachal Pradesh grappling with severe infrastructure damage, with 400 roads, including two national highways (NH-03 and NH-305), blocked, 208 electricity distribution transformers disrupted, and 51 water supply schemes out of service, according to the SDMA. Mandi district reported the highest road disruptions with 220 blocked routes, including NH-03. Kullu followed with 101 roads blocked, including NH-305, which was cut off at multiple points in Banjar and Balichowki.



Other affected districts include Chamba with 24 roadblocks, Kangra with 21, Una with 12, Shimla with eight, Sirmaur with nine, Kinnaur with two, Lahaul-Spiti with one, and Bilaspur with two roads blocked. In terms of power supply, Mandi district saw the largest impact with 134 transformers disrupted, followed by 17 in Kullu, 26 in Chamba, 23 in Kinnaur, and six in Kangra. Water supply schemes remained affected mainly in Mandi (36) and Lahaul-Spiti (2), with smaller disruptions in other areas, the report said. Authorities have deployed multiple road-clearing teams, power restoration crews, and emergency water supply measures, but continued heavy rainfall is hampering restoration work. The SDMA has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on official advisories as monsoon conditions persist.

Political Storm in Assembly Over Monsoon Deaths

Meanwhile, the discussion on the rain-related disaster situation under Rule 67 concluded on the fifth day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session with high drama, as the Opposition staged a walkout before Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi could respond. As soon as Negi rose to reply to the debate, Opposition MLAs quietly walked out of the House, accusing him of using "unparliamentary language" inside and outside the Assembly.

The Opposition also announced that they would neither ask questions nor listen to any answers from the minister during the session. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, former minister and BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar accused the Revenue Minister of disrespecting Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and insulting disaster-affected people. Parmar said the government failed to provide immediate relief to the worst-hit areas, particularly Mandi and Seraj in Mandi district, and that citizens themselves came forward to distribute aid. "After God, the government is the only hope for people in distress, but the Chief Minister is not serious and the Revenue Minister harbours malice," said Parmar, adding that the government's approach was insensitive.

Parmar also targeted the Congress party over its "Vote Chor, Kursi Chhod" programme, alleging that the party had looted the country for years and was now questioning the BJP. He said the event in Shimla exposed Congress's internal factionalism, with slogan-shouting and pushing between two groups in front of the party's state in-charge. "The Congress has been wiped out across the country and will also vanish from Himachal due to its own policies," Parmar said. The Opposition, however, boycotted Negi's reply and refused to return to the House for the conclusion of the debate.

Inside the House, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi hit back, holding the previous Jai Ram Thakur government responsible for the scale of the disaster. He alleged that between 2018 and 2022, Seraj lost around 23 percent of its forest cover due to indiscriminate tree felling, with 56 cases under investigation. He said the deforestation case in Shikari Devi was pending in the High Court. Negi further alleged that the previous government favoured certain people who, in turn, funded Jai Ram Thakur. "Blank cheques were taken to distribute money among BJP supporters. Jai Ram Thakur should submit a white paper within seven days with the names of the beneficiaries," the minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)