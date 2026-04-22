The HP Congress Committee has appointed election in-charges for 4 key Municipal Corporations. Rohit Thakur for Solan, Vikramaditya Singh for Mandi, Rajesh Dharmani for Palampur, and R. S. Bali for Dharamshala ahead of the upcoming polls.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed an election in-charge for four key Municipal Corporations in the state ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls. According to an official notification issued by HPCC General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta, the appointments have been approved by the party leadership and will come into effect immediately.

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Key Appointments Announced

As per the list, senior Congress leaders have been assigned responsibilities for specific municipal areas. Rohit Thakur has been appointed as incharge for Solan Municipal Corporation, while Vikramaditya Singh will oversee Mandi Municipal Corporation. For Palampur Municipal Corporation, the party has appointed Rajesh Dharmani as incharge, while R. S. Bali has been given charge of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation.

The party has directed all appointed incumbents to assume their responsibilities immediately and ensure effective coordination, organisational strengthening and preparedness for the upcoming elections.

Part of Election Strategy

The move is seen as part of the Congress's strategy to streamline campaign management and boost its organisational presence in key urban centres ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh.