At least nine people were killed after a private bus plunged into a gorge in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief and extended condolences to the victims’ families. Rescue operations are underway.

At least nine people were killed on Friday after a private bus travelling along a hilly stretch plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, ANI reported. The tragic accident occurred near Haripurdhar, a remote area known for its narrow and winding roads. The bus was en route from Kupvi to Shimla, and authorities fear the death toll may rise as several passengers remain critically injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bus Loses Control on Narrow Hill Road

According to police officials, the bus was carrying around 30 to 35 passengers at the time of the accident. While navigating a narrow hill road, the vehicle reportedly lost control and rolled down the slope, leaving it badly damaged. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue Operations Launched Immediately

Soon after the accident, police teams and emergency responders rushed to the spot. Local residents were among the first to reach the site and played a crucial role in rescuing injured passengers before official rescue teams arrived. Evacuation efforts continued for several hours due to the difficult terrain.

Injured Passengers Rushed to Hospitals

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment, while those in serious condition were referred to higher medical centres. Health officials said medical teams are on alert and providing necessary care to the injured.

Police Confirm Casualties

Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi confirmed that eight deaths had been reported so far and said rescue and relief operations were still under way.

“Eight deaths have been reported so far in the bus accident. The death toll could increase. There were around 30–35 people on board. Police and other rescue teams are trying to evacuate the injured,” he told ANI.

Scroll to load tweet…

Chief Minister Expresses Grief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, Sukhu said, “The news of the extremely tragic bus accident near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district has left me deeply distressed and filled with sorrow. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident, and my full sympathy is with the grieving families.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Administration Asked to Provide All Assistance

The Chief Minister said the district administration had been directed to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured.

“I pray to God that the souls of the departed find peace, that the families are granted the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and that all the injured recover swiftly. We stand together with the affected families in this hour of grief,” he added.