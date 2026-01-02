A college bus accident in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district injured 32 students. The incident occurred when the driver swerved to avoid a bike. Two students have major fractures, and one is reported to be in a serious condition.

A college bus carrying several students met with an accident near the Mondikunta village, Aswapuram Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, leaving many injured and hospitalised.

College Principal Details Cause, Denies Negligence

The Principal of KLR College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. K. Rajendra Prasad, said that one faculty member travelling in the bus informed him of the accident around 8:50 AM. Following this, they intimated the police and dialled 108 (emergency services), who promptly responded. He clarified the situation, saying, "This incident happened due to one bike that came opposite in the opposite direction, and it was a single-route road. And in the process of that, the driver responded differently, the steering was moved towards the left turn, and it fell from the roadside." He added that 32 students in total sustained major and minor injuries, and 14 are under treatment. Among them, two students have major fractures, but there is nothing life-threatening. The principal stated that all the medical expenses would be borne out of college management, but denied any allegation about negligence from the college staff, saying, "There is no negligence from the college side. The bus is in good condition, and the driver is driving very slowly. This happened accidentally."

Medical Update on Injured Students

Dr. Rajashekar Reddy, the RMO at the Area Hospital, Bhadradri, shared details on the severity of the injuries. According to him, the accident occurred between 8:30 AM and 9 AM today. He explained, "About 32 injured people have been brought to our hospital. Among them, 24 people sustained minor injuries, and they were provided with first aid and emergency treatment. Five others have major injuries, and they have been admitted and are under observation. One among the five has chest pain and has been kept in the ICU for observation. Three of the five have been transferred to a private hospital after discussion with management. Two of them are fine, but one is in a serious condition." He added that the remaining admitted patients will be discharged if there are no complications after 5-6 hours of observation.

Police Confirm Details

ANI spoke to an officer from Aswapuram Police over the phone, who provided further details, saying, "The accident took place this morning at 9 am when they were enroute to college. Thirty students received minor injuries. One student is in serious condition. They have been shifted to the Bhadrachalam Government hospital for treatment." (ANI)