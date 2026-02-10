The Himachal Pradesh budget session will commence on February 16 with the Governor's address. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania chaired a meeting to review security arrangements, with around 500 police personnel to be deployed for the session.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements ahead of the budget session, scheduled to begin on February 16.

Session Proceedings and Budget Context

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Speaker said that as per constitutional provisions, the Budget Session of every new financial year begins with the Governor's Address. "Since this is the new calendar year and the new financial year 2026-27, the session will commence with the Governor's Address on February 16 at 2 pm," Pathania said.

There will be obituary references for eminent personalities who passed away in the inter-session period. The legislative business includes discussion on the Governor's Address and presentation of the Budget.

Referring to the changed financial scenario following the Finance Commission recommendation to discontinue Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), the Speaker said the government will be presenting the Budget in a new situation. He said preparation of the Budget may take some time, and details will be shared once the government communicates its proposal.

Foolproof Security and Logistical Arrangements

The Speaker stated that the Assembly portal is now open to submit questions, notices, and motions. A detailed briefing on the session schedule will be given in a press conference on February 15. Earlier, during the security review meeting, Pathania issued strict instructions to all senior officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements and minimal inconvenience to members and officials during the session.

"No lapse in security will be tolerated. Both internal and external security of the Assembly premises are of utmost importance," he said. The Speaker said around 500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the session.

It was decided that all entry passes will be issued manually instead of online, as the transition from Himachal e-Vidhan to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is still underway. Mobile phones, pagers, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the House.

Photography and videography inside the Assembly are not permitted, and any violations will result in strict action. An ambulance with modern medical facilities, along with doctors and paramedical staff, will remain stationed at the Assembly premises throughout the session.

The Speaker also directed officials to complete repair and maintenance works of the Assembly building and ensure high standards of cleanliness before the session begins. (ANI)