Himachal Pradesh police conducted two major anti-narcotics operations, arresting three youths in Nurpur with 70g of heroin and three Nepalese nationals in Shimla with 9.28 kg of opium and Rs 12 lakh cash. Investigations are ongoing.

3 Youths Arrested with Heroin in Nurpur

Police in Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur district have arrested three youth and recovered 70 grams of heroin (chitta) during routine patrolling, officials said on Monday.

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According to Kulbhushan Verma, a team of CIA-I, Police District Nurpur, was on routine patrol duty on April 20 when it received specific input at the Bhadroya toll barrier about suspected narcotics movement near the Durga Mata Temple in Damtal.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team, along with independent witnesses, reached the spot and found three persons identified as Manab Kumar, Harjot Singh, and Shamshoon, all residents of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, standing near a motorcycle.

"During the search, 70 grams of heroin (chitta) were recovered from the meter panel area of the motorcycle. The contraband was seized on the spot following due legal procedure in the presence of independent witnesses," Verma said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, including Sections 21, 25, 29, 61, and 85, at Police Station Damtal. "All three accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain forward and backward linkages," the SP added. Police said efforts are on to trace the source of the contraband and any possible network involved in the supply chain.

3 Nepalese Nationals Held with Opium in Shimla

Meanwhile, in an anti-narcotics operation, Shimla district police arrested three persons and recovered 9.28 kilograms of opium along with Rs 12 lakh in cash during a naka operation in the Narkanda area.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the Detection Cell, Rampur, intercepted a vehicle during a naka in Narkanda and, upon search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, recovered 9.28 kilograms of opium and Rs 12 lakh in cash from the possession of three Nepalese nationals, who were immediately taken into custody.

The arrested accused have been identified as N Bahadur alias Raju, son of Ravi Lal, aged 41 years, Chakra Bahadur, son of Purna Bahadur, aged 25 years, and Mohan Sahi, son of Chakra Bahadur Shahi, aged 44 years, all residents of different areas in Nepal. Police have registered a case under Sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kumarsain, and further investigation is underway to trace backward linkages and uncover the larger drug trafficking network associated with the case.

The superintendent of Shimla district police, Gaurav Singh, said that the Shimla police is taking strict action against those who are involved in drug trafficking. "This seizure of over 9 kilograms of opium marks a significant breakthrough in our ongoing drive against drug trafficking, and we are intensifying efforts to identify and dismantle the entire network behind it," Singh said, adding that strict action will continue against all those involved in the narcotics trade.