Himachal Pradesh pensioners have initiated state-wide protests to demand long-pending financial arrears. They have threatened to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on November 20 if the government fails to address their grievances regarding unpaid dues.

Himachal Pensioners Launch State-Wide Agitation Over Pending Dues

Pensioners across Himachal Pradesh have launched a state-wide agitation over the non-payment of their pending financial dues and arrears, warning the state government of a gherao of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on November 20 if Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu fails to invite their representatives for talks. As part of the ongoing agitation, pensioners are staging symbolic sit-ins at district headquarters from November 12 to November 17.

The protest will subsequently shift to Dharamshala, where pensioners have announced a major demonstration at Tapovan, the venue of the state Assembly's winter session. Mohan Thakur, convenor of the Joint Action Committee of Pensioners for Shimla district, said pensioners who had served the government for nearly four decades were being forced to take to the streets to secure their legitimate dues.

He said the district-level protests were witnessing strong participation across Himachal Pradesh, with pensioners from different departments and public sector organisations joining the agitation. "Despite serving the government for 40 years, senior citizens are being compelled to sit on dharna for their own rights. This is an unprecedented situation. Pensioners across all districts are participating in the agitation, and the government must address their genuine demands," he said.

Thakur said pensioners were particularly aggrieved over the non-payment of gratuity, leave encashment and other benefits arising from the revised pay scales effective from January 1, 2016, to January 2022. He further alleged that although the Accountant General's office had issued sanction letters for pension commutation, subsequent government orders had stopped the release of the payments.

The agitation also involves employees and pensioners associated with the electricity board, HRTC, corporations and other public sector organisations, who are facing delays in pension benefits, allowances and arrears. Ganga Ram Sharma, Senior Vice-President of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Welfare Association, said pensioners had repeatedly given the state government sufficient time to clear their pending dues but their grievances remained unresolved.

He said pensioner and employee representatives had initially given the government two years to settle the outstanding payments. However, they extended the deadline by another six months, giving the government a total of two-and-a-half years before submitting a 17-point charter of demands. Sharma alleged that during discussions with the government, an assurance was given that 45 per cent of the total outstanding amount would be released by July 31, 2026. However, the commitment was not fulfilled.

He further alleged that instead of addressing the demands collectively, the government attempted to divide pensioners by age groups of 85, 80, 70 and 65 years, as well as according to their service categories, including Class I, II and III employees. "Nearly 1.90 lakh pensioners are affected by the government's failure to release their pending dues. We have repeatedly approached the government and given it sufficient time, but our demands have not been fulfilled. Pensioners have therefore been forced to come onto the streets," Sharma said.

Highlighting the financial hardships faced by retired employees, he said those who retired between January 1, 2016, and January 2022 had not received their full revised pay-scale benefits, arrears and Dearness Relief (DR) components. He said that although the government had recently released a five per cent instalment of Dearness Allowance, arrears and another 13 per cent of pending DA remained unpaid. This, he claimed, was causing pensioners a monthly financial loss ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

Sharma also raised the issue of nearly 7,000 pensioners who died between January 2016 and 2022, saying their families were still struggling to receive the financial benefits due to them. He said several families had taken bank loans for marriages and housing, and the non-payment of their legitimate dues had further aggravated their financial difficulties, with some even facing damage to their credit records.

The association also expressed concern over the continued denial of old pension benefits to employees of certain corporations, the electricity board and HRTC. Sharma said Joint Action Committee Chairman Suresh Thakur had called for district-level demonstrations from November 12 to November 17, followed by a major mobilisation at Tapovan in Dharamshala. The pensioners are planning to assemble in large numbers on November 19, with the organisers targeting a participation of around 25,000 retired employees. He warned that if the Chief Minister fails to invite pensioner representatives for meaningful discussions and address their demands, the agitation would be intensified, culminating in a gherao of the Vidhan Sabha on November 20.