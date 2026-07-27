The Himachal Pradesh government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel due to monsoon fury. Widespread rain, cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have caused significant damage and loss of life, with estimates reaching ₹1,000 crore.

Government Urges Caution Amid Monsoon Fury

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday urged residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing monsoon season and strictly follow weather advisories, as the state continues to grapple with widespread rain-related disasters, including cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters, Pushpendra Rana, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh, said the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and the entire disaster management machinery are functioning round the clock to minimise casualties and ensure prompt response to emergencies. "We have witnessed several tragic incidents during this monsoon season. One of the most heartbreaking was the loss of 13 people who were travelling when they were caught in a disaster. Similar incidents have occurred in Kangra and other parts of the state, causing significant loss of life and property," Rana said.

Widespread Damage and Casualties

He said that, according to the latest available data, Himachal Pradesh has recorded nine cloudburst incidents, around 19 flash floods and four major cloudburst-affected locations, while more than 120 roads remain disrupted due to heavy rainfall and landslides. Drinking water supply schemes have also been affected in several parts of the state. "So far, around 15 to 16 people have lost their lives during the current monsoon season. Our foremost priority is to minimise casualties. Through the media, I appeal to everyone to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and strictly follow the advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the State Disaster Management Authority. These precautions can help prevent loss of life and property," he added.

Assessing the Financial Toll

Rana said a comprehensive assessment of the damage is underway, adding that the process requires time as officials have to complete recovery assessments and prepare detailed estimates for reconstruction. "Our preliminary estimate indicates that the monsoon has caused damage worth nearly ₹800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore across Himachal Pradesh. A detailed assessment is being carried out, after which a comprehensive memorandum will be prepared. We will seek financial assistance through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), central government support and other available funding mechanisms," he said.

Disaster Management System on High Alert

The Special Secretary said disaster response agencies, including SDRF teams and district administrations, have been placed on high alert across the state. Emergency Operations Centres at both the state and district levels are functioning 24x7 to monitor the evolving situation and coordinate relief operations. "The entire disaster management system has been activated. We are monitoring the situation round the clock. Whenever any incident is reported, immediate action is taken. Instructions have been issued to all field officers to respond promptly, inform the respective District Magistrates and ensure that affected people receive all necessary assistance without delay," Dr Rana said.

He said district administrations have also been directed to extend every possible support to people affected by rain-related disasters and to ensure timely rescue, relief and restoration of essential services. The state government has repeatedly appealed to the public to remain vigilant during periods of heavy rainfall, avoid venturing near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas, and stay updated with official weather forecasts and disaster advisories as the monsoon remains active across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)