CM's media advisor Naresh Chauhan stated that while the monsoon is active in Himachal Pradesh, the situation is under control. He urged tourists not to cancel plans, assuring that major tourist destinations remain safe and accessible.

Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan said the monsoon has become active across the state over the past few days, triggering heavy rainfall, localised damage and a cloudburst incident in Kinnaur, but asserted that the overall situation remains under control and there is no cause for panic.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Chauhan on Friday said the state administration, disaster management machinery and all concerned departments remain on high alert to deal with any monsoon-related emergencies. He also urged tourists not to cancel their travel plans based on isolated incidents or misleading information circulating on social media, saying all major tourist destinations remain safe and accessible.

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"The monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh for the last three to four days. Some regions have witnessed heavy rainfall, and there has been one cloudburst incident in Kinnaur. Naturally, in a mountainous state, whenever there is intense rainfall, landslides and road blockages occur because roads pass through fragile terrain," Chauhan said.

State Preparedness and Disaster Response

He said the state government has developed an efficient disaster response mechanism after dealing with major natural calamities in 2023 and subsequent weather-related emergencies in 2025. "Our government, district administration, Public Works Department, electricity department, local administration and disaster management teams remain fully alert. We have already experienced the devastating disaster of 2023 and difficult situations in 2025. Therefore, every department is prepared and responds immediately whenever any incident occurs. Roads are reopened at the earliest and essential services restored without delay," he said.

Chauhan said that despite localised disruptions, there is no major crisis in the state. "There is no such situation in Himachal Pradesh that should create panic. The monsoon is a natural phenomenon and is essential for farmers, orchardists and the overall ecology of the state. Our administration is fully equipped to manage any situation," he said.

Appeal to Tourists

Highlighting the importance of tourism to the state's economy, Chauhan appealed to visitors to continue travelling to Himachal Pradesh while exercising normal precautions during the rainy season. "Himachal Pradesh is a tourism-driven state, and tourism makes one of the biggest contributions to our economy and livelihoods. Through ANI, I want to appeal to tourists that destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kasauli are safe. People should come and enjoy the pleasant weather and monsoon beauty of Himachal Pradesh. They only need to stay away from rivers, streams and vulnerable areas during heavy rains. There is no reason to avoid travelling to the state," he said.

He added that all major tourist destinations remain open and that wherever temporary problems arise, authorities restore normalcy promptly.

Response to Weather Alerts

Referring to weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chauhan said all departments have been directed to remain fully prepared. "Whenever an orange alert or any weather warning is issued, every department activates its standard operating procedures. Machinery, engineers and emergency teams are deployed in vulnerable areas. The leave of officials and employees associated with disaster response has been cancelled during the monsoon period so that they remain available round the clock," he said.

Clarification on Road Closure Reports

On reports of road closures, Chauhan clarified that official data often reflects even temporary disruptions lasting an hour or two. "When a road is blocked even briefly, it gets reflected in official reports. Most of these roads are reopened within a few hours. It should not be interpreted as long-term closure. National Highway-5 has already been reopened, and our machinery is working at full capacity wherever restoration work is required," he said.

Impact of Misinformation on Tourism

Chauhan expressed concern that exaggerated or misleading reports about isolated weather incidents were adversely affecting the state's tourism industry. "A tourist planning to visit Shimla or Manali gets worried after seeing reports of a cloudburst in Kinnaur, even though Kinnaur has no direct connection with their travel plans. Similar situations arose in 2023, 2024 and 2025 when unnecessary fear affected tourist arrivals and caused losses to the tourism industry," he said.

He urged media organisations and social media users to present verified and location-specific information instead of creating a general impression that the entire state is unsafe. "Only factual and responsible information should be shared. Weather-related incidents happen in different parts of every state, but isolated events should not create unnecessary panic about the entire state," Chauhan said.

Proposed Measures for Accurate Information

The Principal Media Advisor said the state government may consider developing a dedicated digital platform to provide real-time, location-specific information to tourists. "If any particular highway or destination is affected, tourists should receive specific information regarding the exact location and expected duration of disruption. We can also explore developing an application that informs visitors about which destinations are safe and where temporary restrictions are in place," he said.

He added that Himachal Pradesh is geographically vast and weather conditions vary significantly across districts. "Himachal is a large state with numerous tourist destinations spread across different regions. Weather conditions in one district should not be taken as representative of the entire state," he said.

Chauhan further said that even weather alerts such as orange alerts sometimes create unnecessary anxiety among prospective visitors despite not always resulting in severe weather. "Many times an orange alert is issued but the anticipated heavy rainfall does not occur. Such perceptions affect the state's economy. We will discuss with the Chief Minister whether additional government measures are required to ensure accurate dissemination of information and protect the tourism sector from avoidable losses," he added.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring public safety while maintaining uninterrupted tourism activity during the monsoon season.