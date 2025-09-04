Himachal reels under severe monsoon damage as 1,286 roads, including six national highways, remain blocked. Over 2,800 transformers and 1,081 water supply schemes are disrupted, highlighting the scale of devastation caused by relentless rain.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Heavy rains have left Himachal Pradesh struggling with massive infrastructure breakdowns, with 1,286 roads, including six national highways, blocked, 2,809 distribution transformers disrupted, and 1,081 water supply schemes hit, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Thursday.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, 343 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents across the state, the SDMA said. Of the total fatalities, 183 were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 160 people lost their lives in road accidents.

The latest public utility status report, compiled at 10:30 am, shows widespread damage across all 12 districts. Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba are among the worst-hit, with hundreds of rural and urban localities facing power outages and drinking water shortages.

Mandi district alone reported 293 roads blocked and 404 transformers out of service, while Kullu district had 225 road closures and over 1,096 transformers disrupted. In Shimla, 216 roads were shut and 405 power transformers were non-functional, severely affecting connectivity and essential services.

The SDMA said restoration work is ongoing on a war footing, with state agencies and local authorities mobilised to clear debris, repair infrastructure, and resume services. However, continued rainfall and the threat of fresh landslides are slowing progress.

"Given the scale of damage and continued adverse weather conditions, restoration may take several days in severely affected pockets," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The monsoon, which has battered the hill state for over two months, has also led to crop losses, damage to public infrastructure, and large-scale displacement of residents in vulnerable areas. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone zones.

Meanwhile, triggered by heavy rainfall a massive landslide hit parts of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. In the inner Akhada Bazaar of Kullu district, two to three houses have been damaged in the early hours of Thursday.

The rescue team of the district administration, including NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Home Guard, Fire Department, and Police Department teams rushed to the site and initiated the rescue operation. According to reports, six people are buried under the debris of the landslide, while four injured people have been safely rescued from the incident site.

Due to heavy rainfall, considerable difficulty is being faced in the search and rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Torul S Ravish, SP Kullu Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran, local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, and all officials of the district administration are carrying out the search and rescue operation at the incident site.

