Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh's monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming on Sunday that 229 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents and 175 in road accidents. According to the cumulative loss report issued by the SDMA, rain-induced fatalities were triggered by landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses. District-wise, Mandi reported 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23), placing them among the worst-affected districts.

Road accident deaths during the same period were also significant, with Mandi and Solan recording 24 each, Chamba 22, and Kangra 21. The authority noted that slippery conditions, blocked highways, and unstable slopes contributed to the spike in accidents during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The SDMA further reported extensive losses to infrastructure and property across the hill state. The cumulative economic loss has been estimated at ₹4,48,905.58 lakh (₹4,489 crore). Public property accounted for the heaviest share of the damage, with key sectors such as roads, drinking water supply, power distribution, education, health, and rural development hit severely.

Housing and agriculture have also borne severe damage. A total of 1,616 houses were completely destroyed, while 8,278 sustained partial damage. Crops spread over 29,000 hectares were lost, alongside horticultural losses affecting nearly 1.38 lakh hectares. In the livestock sector, 2,094 animals and 26,955 poultry birds perished.

The SDMA stated that restoration teams are engaged in repairing roads, power transformers, and water supply schemes; however, recurring landslides and persistent rainfall continue to slow the pace of recovery. Relief operations, including compensation to affected families and restoration of essential services, are being taken up in coordination with district administrations.

The authority has urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in slide-prone areas, as fresh spells of rainfall could trigger further disruptions.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta visited the flood-affected areas of Mandi and Kullu to assess the damage. During the Union Minister's visit, Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, was also present.

"Union Minister Ajay Tamta visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused to the National Highway and also held a meeting with officials. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal, it was decided that some central ministers would visit Himachal and evaluate the losses at the ground level," Jairam Thakur told ANI.

After the Prime Minister's visit to the flood affected state, duties were assigned to 7 ministers. The report on the damages will be submitted by them (Ajay Tamta) to the central ministry and will also be presented in a high-level meeting.

