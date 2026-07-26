Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence and Jalandhar Rural Police have busted a Pakistan-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International terror module. They arrested a key operative, Satbir Singh, and recovered an IED, averting a major terror attack.

Pakistan-Sponsored BKI Terror Module Busted

Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Rural Police, has busted a Pakistan-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module being operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of its key operative from Jalandhar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, said in an official statement that the arrested accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of village Padiana in Adampur, Jalandhar.

"In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Jalandhar Rural Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers and arrests a key operative from Jalandhar," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

"Apart from recovering explosives, police teams have also recovered his black-coloured Platina motorcycle, which he was riding, " it added.

In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Jalandhar Rural Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers and arrests a key operative from Jalandhar. The operation… pic.twitter.com/QozimuHAca — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 26, 2026

Explosives Recovered, Major Threat Averted

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the operation has led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.3 kg of high explosive, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack aimed at disturbing public peace.

"This swift and timely action has successfully averted a major terror threat and safeguarded innocent lives," he said.

Details of the Operation

Sharing operational details, he said that Counter Intelligence Jalandhar teams had received reliable inputs that an operative of the BKI module had retrieved a consignment of explosives on the directions of his foreign-based handlers.

Police teams from CI Jalandhar and Jalandhar rural jointly laid a naka at village Dhandaur and intercepted the motorcycle of suspect Satbir Singh, he said, while adding that during the search, a bag containing an IED was recovered.

Investigation Underway

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the complete terror network, including foreign handlers and local support networks, all involved in the conspiracy.

In this regard, a case FIR has been registered under sections 113(1) and 113(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act and section 25(1b)(a) of the Arms Act at Police Station Patara in Jalandhar Rural, the statement added. (ANI)