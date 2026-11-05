Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a PM SHRI school in Tissa, Chamba. He encouraged students to pursue their goals fearlessly, announced a Rs 3 crore grant for school infrastructure, and engaged with students on their concerns.

CM Sukhu's Interaction with Students

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday encouraged students of PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Tissa, in Chamba district, to work hard and aim for success in life. According to the release, during an interaction with the students, the Chief Minister was asked by Tamanna, a Class 12 student, about the importance of making decisions. In response, he said that students should make decisions fearlessly to move forward in life and achieve their goals.

Encouraging the students, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the path to success comes through hard work, self-confidence and courage. He urged students not to hesitate to pursue their ambitions in any field. Whether in education, sports or politics, girls should come forward and make their mark in every field.

Student Engagement and Government Initiatives

Key Questions Raised by Students

A Class 4 student, Apeksha Bhardwaj, asked the Chief Minister about his favourite subject. Meanwhile, Prajwal, a Class 12 student, thanked the Chief Minister for getting Tissa School affiliated with the CBSE. Monika, another Class 12 student, asked about the steps being taken by the government to prevent drug abuse. Muskan sought information about improving the quality of education and facilities in government schools, while Jeevani, also a Class 12 student, asked the Chief Minister about his daily routine.

Commitment to Transparent Opportunities

The Chief Minister said that challenges would arise at every stage of life, but those who make the right decisions at the right time without fear are the ones who create history. He assured the students that the present state government was committed to provide young people with fair and transparent opportunities to progress on the basis of their abilities and merit, the release stated.

Responding to the demands of the students, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for the construction of a school laboratory and additional classrooms at Bairagarh School. Earlier, the school's Principal, Ghanshyam, welcomed the Chief Minister and briefed him on the school's activities. MLA Neeraj Nayar, Himachal Pradesh Haj Committee Chairman Dildar Ali Bhatt, Congress General Secretary Yashwant Khanna and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)