The DRDO successfully test-fired the indigenous Pralay quasi-ballistic missile off the Odisha coast. All test objectives were met, and the successful trial paves the way for the system's imminent induction into the Indian Armed Forces.

DRDO Successfully Tests Pralay Missile

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the successful flight-test of quasi-ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1110 hrs on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. All the test objectives were fully met, as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

Development and Strategic Significance

Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, has indigenously developed the missile. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the Development-cum-Production-Partners, has produced the system. The flight-test was conducted in the presence of senior officials from DRDO, representatives from the industry and the Defence Forces, as part of user evaluation trials. With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent.

Leadership Commends Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test. He stated that the missile equipped with advanced technologies will further enhance the technological capabilities and operational preparedness of the military against emerging threats. Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight-test.

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