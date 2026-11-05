Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspected Patna's Ganga ghats to review safety and civic arrangements for Chhath Mahaparv. He directed officials to ensure cleanliness, security, and smooth facilities for devotees across all identified ghats.

CM Choudhary Reviews Chhath Preparations

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday inspected the Ganga ghats in Patna ahead of Chhath Mahaparv and directed officials to ensure adequate safety, cleanliness and other facilities for devotees. The Chief Minister inspected several ghats via steamer, travelling from Nasriganj Ghat to Collectorate Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Pehlwan Ghat, Gulabi Ghat, Chaudhary Tola Ghat, Pathri Ghat, Gai Ghat, Bhadra Ghat and Mahavir Ghat, said a release.

Safety and Civic Directives

During the inspection, Choudhary directed officials to complete all preparations at the Ganga ghats and ensure that Chhath vratis (devotees observing the fast) do not face any inconvenience while offering Arghya. Keeping in view the water level and flow of the Ganga, he instructed officials to make foolproof security arrangements and install strong barricades near the ghats. He also directed them to barricade approach roads and pathways along the river to ensure the safe movement of devotees. The Chief Minister further instructed officials to provide continuous information about arrangements at the ghats and other important details through public announcements during Chhath Puja. He also stressed the need for smooth traffic arrangements to facilitate the movement of devotees and directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation at all ghats, without any laxity.

Ghat Statistics and Facilities

During the inspection, officials informed the Chief Minister that Patna has a total of 103 ghats along the Ganga, of which 91 are safe, five are dangerous, and work is underway at seven ghats. The officials also informed him about the civic facilities being arranged for devotees. These include 552 temporary toilets, 450 temporary urinals, 400 temporary changing rooms, 13 passenger sheds and 171 watchtowers. For the inspection, supervision and monitoring of arrangements and safety measures at the ghats, 21 sectors have been formed, with officers and personnel deployed by the Patna Municipal Corporation, Danapur Nagar Parishad and other departments. The Patna Municipal Corporation is preparing 92 ghats and 103 ponds, including 37 artificial and 66 permanent ponds, for Chhath Mahaparv 2026.

Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Cooperation Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, senior administrative officials, Patna District Magistrate Kundan Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma were among those present during the inspection.