The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest in Kochi on November 7 against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, continuing its opposition following recent leadership detentions in Delhi.

CJP Announces Protest Against Electoral Revision

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kochi on November 7, with activist Abhijeet Dipke and other key party members set to participate in the demonstration. Titled “Jantar Mantar at Kochi”, the protest will be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the party announced in a post on X, urging people to join the demonstration under the slogan, “Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!” CJP's media and south zone lead Vijay Mallangi and national secretary Aafreen Nawaz will also participate in the protest. Save Democracy! Cancel SIR! Join Us - 7th November - 4 PM | Rajendra Maidan, Kochi 📍 https://t.co/yPY824x1mm — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) November 5, 2026

Background of Recent Activism

The demonstration marks the party's first major move since its leaders were detained in Delhi on October 13 while attempting to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise. Dipke, along with other CJP leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by Delhi Police for allegedly attempting to hold a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar without permission.

Investigation and Legal Developments

Earlier on Thursday, CJP activists Das and Ranka appeared at the Delhi Crime Branch office after being summoned in connection with the investigation into the October 13 Jantar Mantar trespassing case. Speaking after leaving the Crime Branch office, Ranka said the activists were cooperating with the investigation while asserting their right to peaceful demonstration. “Today, there was a very routine investigation--regarding the events of October 13th. We have stated--and continue to reiterate--that we will fully cooperate with any investigation, regardless of which agency is conducting it. Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else—including on a public road--should not be considered a crime. We are confident that all ongoing investigations will be conducted fairly and with genuine intent, and we will cooperate fully,” he said.

Das and Ranka were detained in connection with the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. Police had alleged that the two entered the area through private premises and violated conditions related to maintaining peace. The two activists were released from judicial custody on October 21 following an order by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, after they furnished personal and surety bonds and submitted written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law. SEM Ritu Raj directed them to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future demonstrations would be held within the constitutional framework.

Broader Political Context

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the rally. Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed. (ANI)