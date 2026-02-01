Three people were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus travelling from Chopal to Paonta fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed sorrow and ordered assistance for the victims and their families.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow over the HRTC bus accident at Kawanu in Uttrakhand today morning in which three persons lost their lives. The ill-fated bus was on its way from Chopal to Paonta. The Chief Minister telephonically took the information about the accident and asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and best of treatment to the injured persons. He said, if necessary, services of helicopters should also be taken for lifting the injured persons. He also prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

At least three people were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge near Kwanu in Uttarakhand while the vehicle was passing through the Dunga Bainsi area, officials said on Tuesday. The bus was en route from Chaupal in Himachal Pradesh to Paonta Sahib in the state, via Uttarakhand, and was carrying approximately 32 passengers at the time of the accident.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, in a post on social media, said that teams of HRTC officials from Shimla and Sirmaur were dispatched to the spot.

"Instructions were issued for the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Nahan to reach the accident site from Chaupal," Deputy Chief Minister added.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that "the cooperation has also been sought from the Uttarakhand government in view of the seriousness of the incident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. (ANI)