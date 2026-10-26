Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces a 3 lakh financial aid scheme for Valmiki families to build homes. A survey is currently underway to identify beneficiaries, with the initiative expected to be launched by late November 2024.

Himachal Pradesh Government Announces New Housing Scheme

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday announced a proposed housing assistance scheme offering financial aid of ₹3 lakh to eligible families belonging to the Valmiki community to help them construct their houses. Addressing a gathering of the Valmiki community at Krishna Nagar in Shimla on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, and later answering reporters, Sukhu said the state government had initiated work on the scheme and would launch it soon.

“The Himachal Pradesh government has formulated a scheme for members of the Valmiki community, under which financial assistance of ₹3 lakh will be provided to eligible families for the construction of houses. The scheme will be launched soon,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering.

Implementation and Survey Process

He said a survey of houses and families would be conducted to identify beneficiaries and assess their requirements. The exercise is targeted for completion by November 28, paving the way for the implementation of the housing assistance initiative. The proposed scheme aims to support members of the Valmiki community who have been living in the area for generations, including families whose grandparents, parents and children continue to reside there.

Sukhu said the government was committed to extending support to economically weaker sections and ensuring that eligible families received assistance to improve their living conditions. Highlighting the contribution of Maharishi Valmiki, the Chief Minister also spoke about his important role in society and the enduring relevance of his teachings and ideals.

The programme was attended by members of the Valmiki community and local residents. As a mark of respect, the Chief Minister was weighed against laddoos by local community members during the event. Later, while responding to reporters in Shimla, Sukhu reiterated that the government was working towards launching the housing assistance scheme and that the survey process would help identify eligible beneficiaries. The announcement comes as part of the state government's proposed efforts to provide housing support to economically disadvantaged families in the Valmiki community. (ANI)

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