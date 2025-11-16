Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a state-wide "people's movement" against synthetic drugs like chitta (heroin). The campaign began with a walkathon in Shimla, with the CM vowing to make Himachal a drug-free state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched a major state-wide anti-drug campaign against synthetic narcotics, especially chitta (heroin), by flagging off a 3-km walkathon at Shimla's Ridge. The initiative marks the beginning of what the government is calling a "people's movement" to eradicate drugs from the state.

A 'People's Movement' to Build a Drug-Free Himachal

Sukhu said the government and police would work jointly to mobilise communities across Himachal Pradesh. "We have today launched a people's movement... We must remove chitta and build a new drug-free Himachal... In the coming months, strict action will be taken against drug peddlers," he said He added that the campaign would be expanded to all districts. "Every person in society must join this movement... You will soon see tough steps to eliminate chitta," he said.

Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tiwari said the CM's direction was a clear message for a collective fight against synthetic drugs. "The Chief Minister has given a clear message that we must fight chitta across the state... This cannot be fought by the police or government alone," he said.

He added, "This is a message for the entire country that Himachal has united against chitta," said Tiwari.

Protecting Youth a Top Priority

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said protecting the youth from drugs was a top priority. "The government's priority is to keep youth away from drugs... We want to sensitise young people and parents," he said.

He also warned about cross-border drug trafficking. "Chitta and heroin enter India by crossing international borders... We must act as a shield for our youth," said Dharmani.

Youth and Students Voice Support

Students and young participants joined the walkathon in large numbers. Kashish Sharma, one of the participants, said families were being devastated by drug abuse. "Many families in Himachal are losing their children because of chitta... I urge youth not to use drugs and to spend time with their families," said a girl participant.

Participant Vedansh Thakur termed the initiative an important step. "This is a very good initiative... Students are the future and must be kept away from drugs," he said.

He noted the rising cases of drug abuse. "Chitta cases are increasing every day in Himachal... We see two to three cases daily," said another participant

Another participant, Pradik Dutta, said the campaign sends a strong message against heroin abuse. "Chitta is a poison... We are here to spread awareness," he said. Referring to recent incidents, he added, "These cases show how deeply drugs are affecting society... We must stop this menace," said Dutta.

Intensified Drive to Continue

Officials said more district-level and grassroots programmes will follow as part of the intensified anti-drug drive. (ANI)