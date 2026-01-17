The Himachal Pradesh BJP launched a campaign for electoral roll revision and the 'Viksit Bharat G-Ram-G' scheme. State president Rajeev Bindal said the drive aims to purify voter lists from infiltrators and promote the rural employment plan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday launched a special awareness campaign focusing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the "Viksit Bharat G-Ram-G" initiative, aimed at creating awareness among people at the grassroots level. Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla after launching the campaign, BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajeev Bindal said the party has initiated a statewide drive to educate citizens about the Special Intensive Revision process mandated by the Election Commission, along with public outreach on the Ram Ji-themed rural development scheme.

BJP on Electoral Roll Revision

"The Special Intensive Revision is a primary requirement of the Election Commission and has been carried out for decades. Today, its importance has increased further as large numbers of infiltrators are entering the country and, in some cases, managing to get their names included in the voter list and even obtain Aadhaar cards," Bindal said. He stressed that the SIR exercise requires cooperation from all sections of society to ensure the purity of the electoral rolls. However, he alleged that Congress and other political parties were opposing the process because they feared the removal of votes cast by infiltrators.

"Infiltrators strike at the very foundation of India's development. A person coming from outside does not have the right to vote. Constitutionally, only Indian citizens have the right to vote," Bindal said, adding that the BJP would take these constitutional facts to the public.

Viksit Bharat G-Ram-G Initiative

Referring to the "Viksit Bharat G-Ram-G Act," Bindal said it is a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods by providing employment guarantees of up to 125 days of assured work. "Opposing this scheme is nothing but sheer foolishness. From 1961, 1972, 1979, 2001, 2004 and 2005, different governments introduced rural employment schemes. Similarly, the scheme initiated in 2025 is the best such programme in the country's history," he said.

Bindal alleged that the opposition's resistance to the scheme was an attempt to mislead the public and reflected what he described as the Congress party's animosity towards the name of Lord Ram. "This opposition clearly exposes their dislike for Lord Ram. That sentiment becomes evident on the face of the Congress party," he added.

He said the BJP would organise village-level awareness programmes across Himachal Pradesh, adding that the state-level workshop held on Saturday was part of the party's broader outreach strategy. (ANI)