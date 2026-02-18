HP BJP President Dr. Rajeev Bindal slammed the state govt, questioning why Nahan Medical College construction has stalled for 3 years despite central aid. He cited deteriorating health services in Sirmaur and alleged financial mismanagement by the state.

BJP Flags Neglect of Nahan Medical College

Himachal Pradesh BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday highlighted two serious issues concerning governance and development in the state. Referring to the official report presented by the Governor, he stated that the document clearly shows that Chamba Medical College, Hamirpur Medical College, Tanda Medical College, Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital, and IGMC have received financial assistance in various forms, while Nahan Medical College has received no financial assistance. Bindal claimed that construction at Nahan Medical College has been stalled for over three years. He emphasised that the entire funding for the project was provided by the Central Government led by PM Modi, yet no clear account has been given regarding its utilization.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stalled Projects and Failing Health Services Questioned

"Why has the 11-storey building and proposed 500-bed hospital not become operational yet? Why has the 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital project remained pending for over three years. Where has the sanctioned amount for the nursing college gone?" he questioned. Bindal further stated that the condition of health services in the region is alarming, diagnostic tests have become expensive, registration slips now carry charges, medicines are in short supply, doctor strength has reduced, three Primary Health Centres and one Community Health Centre have been closed, the Himcare scheme has become ineffective, and even Ayushman cards are not being attended to. He said this situation represents a grave injustice to the people of the Sirmaur district and Nahan constituency.

BJP Walks Out of CM's Meeting Amidst Accusations

Bindal further stated that the BJP attended the meeting convened at the Chief Minister's request with full seriousness and listened to the discussion for nearly two hours, including the Finance Secretary's report. However, when BJP leaders began presenting facts drawn from the same official report, interruptions began. He alleged that Congress leaders attempted to put the entire blame on the Central Government and used objectionable language, which the BJP strongly protested.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement Despite Central Aid

Bindal stated, "Despite receiving nearly ₹27,000 crore in Revenue Deficit Grants and thousands of crores more under various heads in the last three and a half years, institutions are closing, development has stalled, and people are suffering - where has the money gone?" He said the BJP delegation protested on this issue and walked out of the meeting.

The BJP State President asserted that in the last 40 months, the Centre has extended unprecedented support to Himachal Pradesh across all development sectors, yet due to alleged financial mismanagement and administrative failure by the state government, the state has been pushed onto the back foot. He concluded that the BJP's stand is not political but rooted in public interest, transparency, and accountability, and the party will continue to present facts before the people of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)