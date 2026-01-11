BJP's Nitish Rane hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's 'hijab-clad PM' remark, claiming it's a threat to turn India into an Islamic state. Owaisi had cited India's constitution for his dream. Other BJP and Congress leaders also slammed his comment.

BJP Leader Alleges 'Islamic State' Threat

BJP leader Nitish Rane criticised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become India's Prime Minister, alleging that the Hindu nation will be transformed into an Islamic state if a burqa-clad woman becomes Prime Minister of the country. The BJP leader further declared that the attempt to turn a nation into an Islamic state begins with the threat of a burqa-clad Prime Minister. "Barking dogs never bite... The attempt to turn the nation into an Islamic state begins with the threat of a burqa-clad Prime Minister. Owaisi is trying to threaten us by suggesting that if a burqa-clad woman can become Prime Minister tomorrow, then everyone will be forcibly converted, and this Hindu nation will be transformed into an Islamic state. This means we won't even be able to perform puja in our homes, we won't be able to say 'Jai Shri Ram', and we won't be able to put up 'I Love Mahadev' banners..." Rane told reporters.

Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Dream

Earlier, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi expressed that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India. In an election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, he further argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said.

More Political Reactions

However, BJP leaders slammed the AIMIM President's controversial statement, calling it divisive or unrealistic. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, reacting sharply to Owaisi's remarks, challenged him to make a 'Pasmanda' muslim or hijab-clad woman the president of AIMIM. "Hijabwali will become PM, says Miyaan Owaisi. Miyaan Owaisi - constitution stops nobody, but I challenge you to make a Pasmanda or Hijabwali as your president of AIMIM first," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Along with BJP leaders, Congress leader Imran Masood also disagreed with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad woman as PM" remarks and said that the latter's statement is like "seeing stars during the day." Speaking with ANI, Imran Masood said, "He is talking about things that are impossible; it's like seeing stars during the day. Why is he talking about something that's simply not possible? Everyone has rights within a democracy. Wearing or not wearing a hijab is a personal matter."

Remarks Amid Election Campaign

Owaisi's remarks come amid intense campaigning for Mumbai's upcoming municipal elections, which are scheduled to be held on January 15. The results will be announced on January 16. (ANI)